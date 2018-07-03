Irish hotel, distillery and Convention Centre win World Travel Awards

The family-run Sandymount Hotel has been named 'Europe's Leading Green Hotel' at the World Travel Awards in Athens this week.

The Dublin hotel was one of three Irish winners at the European stage of the Awards, dubbed the 'Oscars' of the tourism and hospitality world.

Jameson Distillery Bow Street was also voted 'Europe's Leading Distillery Tour 2018' at the Awards, beating fellow nominees like Hennessy in France and Glenfiddich in Scotland - as well as Irish colleagues Teeling Whiskey Distillery, the Tullamore D.E.W Visitor Centre and the Old Bushmills Distillery.

Dublin's Convention Centre also picked up an award, winning the title of 'Europe's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2018' at the Athens event.

All three now proceed to the Grand Final to be held in Lisbon this November.

Jameson Distillery Bow St

This is the second year running that the Sandymount hotel has been voted Europe's Leading Green Hotel, beating competitors including ICE Hotel in Sweden, Vila Vita Parc in Portugal and Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo in Cannes.

The Loughran family-owned hotel recycles 95pc of its waste, it says, has a 'green team' searching for sustainable solutions, and has reduced its energy consumption by 22pc since starting its eco-friendly approach in 2013.

Green business practises include the introduction of biodegradable compostable coffee cups and lids, the use of eco-friendly straws in its Line Out bar, and the collection of discarded soap and toiletries, which are re-distributed through the ‘Clean the World’ recycling programme (cleantheworld.org).

For its part, the new-look Jameson Distillery Bow St. re-opened in March 2017 after an €11 million reboot that combines traditional whiskey tastings with "state-of-the-art storytelling techniques".

Paul Carnell, sales director and Killian Carroll, finance director of The Convention Centre Dublin accepting the award in Greece at the 25th Annual World Travel Awards

Meanwhile, Convention Centre Dublin sales director Paul Carnell described the World Travel Awards (WTA) as "particularly significant, as they are voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers throughout Europe."

Celebrating 25 years in 2018, the Awards work on country, regional (e.g. European) and global levels. Entrants can be previous winners, self-nominated or WTA commendations, with shortlisted nominees encouraged to mount marketing and communications campaigns around the online voting process.

In other European awards, Portugal was named 'Europe’s Leading Destination', Aeroflot won 'Europe's Leading Airline Brand', and Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul was voted 'Europe's Leading Hotel'.

The full list of winners is at worldtravelawards.com/winners/2018/europe.

Online Editors