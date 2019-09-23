Irish holidaymakers impacted as Thomas Cook ceases trading with immediate effect

A number of Irish holiday makers are amongst the 600,000 travellers left stranded as a result of travel company Thomas Cook's closure.

A number of Irish holiday makers are amongst the 600,000 travellers left stranded as a result of travel company Thomas Cook's closure.

Win one of eight amazing holiday prizes... vote now in our Reader Travel Awards 2020!

The 178-year-old company pulled out of the Irish market almost a decade ago, but some Irish holiday goers may have travelled through the UK or Belfast International, from which it operated several routes.

The travel operator has 20 shops in Northern Ireland, which will now close.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said there are currently more than 600,000 travellers are stranded abroad after the company failed to raise a sum of €225m needed to keep the company afloat. More than 150,000 of those are Britons.

However, Independent.ie has learned that less than 100 Irish holiday makers have been impacted.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation have said Irish customers due to return to the UK on or before October 6 will be accommodated on a new flight. Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines. Go to thomascook.caa.co.uk for details.

Customers who travelled from Belfast, can avail of a repatriation flight to Belfast.

Online Editors