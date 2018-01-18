Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has temporarily suspended all flights as a powerful storm continues to batter the Netherlands.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has temporarily suspended all flights as a powerful storm continues to batter the Netherlands.

Irish flights affected as Amsterdam airport suspends 'all flights' due to severe storm

Dutch police say at least two people are dead as a result of storms.

Schiphol tweeted just under an hour ago that "due to severe weather conditions: all air traffic has been suspended until further notice. "Due to strong winds, a few roof plates have been detached from the terminal building. The entrances of Departures 1 and 2 are therefore closed. Passengers can enter Departures 3."

It is expected flights will begin to gradually resume later this afternoon. A number of Irish flights have been cancelled and delayed this morning as a result.

Aer Lingus flight EI604 at 10am this morning was cancelled, while Ryanair flight FR3102 at 11am has been delayed. Flights from Amsterdam to Dublin have also been delayed and cancelled.

KLM flight KL935 and Aer Lingus flight EI605 have been cancelled. Aer Lingus flight EI603 was also cancelled, while Ryanair flight FR3101 has been delayed until 14:55pm.

As of now, 320 flights have been cancelled so far.

National broadcaster NOS reported that the main railway station in The Hague was closed because of fears that parts of its new glass roof would be blown off by Thursday’s storm.

Online Editors