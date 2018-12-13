Irish Ferries is getting an early Christmas present in the shape of its long-delayed, €147 million W.B. Yeats cruise ferry.

Irish Ferries 'WB Yeats' to set sail after delays of several months

The ship, originally due to have been delivered in July, and subsequently delayed until September, is finally expected to arrive in Dublin next week, the company says.

“We’re delighted to bring the W.B. Yeats and its superior luxury to Dublin," said Irish Ferries' Managing Director Andrew Sheen, in a press release that mentioned nothing of the delays and cancellations that disrupted the holiday plans of around 19,000 customers this year.

The setback was due to what German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft & Co.KG described this summer as "delays in the delivery of interior components for public areas and on the electrical system installation in the hull and deckhouse".

"We feel desperately let down by this," Sheen told Independent.ie at the time.

In recent months, customers had taken to social media to express fear for their holidays as the company delayed publishing its French schedules for 2019.

Sailings between Dublin Port and Cherbourg are now available to book for next year, with the new ship set to begin serving the route from mid-March.

The "magnificent" W.B. Yeats will provide passengers "with a unique and memorable cruise-style travel experience", the press release gushes.

It will accommodate 1,800 passengers across 440 cabins, "including luxury suites with stunning private balcony sea views and a dedicated butler service."

The ship is "styled throughout in natural tones", with furnishings "accented by marble, steel and state-of-the-art lighting," the company continues.

Décor will feature famous works of literature from Yeats and other well-known artists (you can eat at the Lady Gregory Restaurant or Maud Gonne Bar & Lounge), and entertainment is provided at The Abbey and The Peacock cinemas.

Customers booking summer sailings from Dublin to France can avail of a 10pc discount if they book before January 15 on irishferries.com.

