Irish distillery and 'driving school' among Lonely Planet's top tips for 2019

Lonely Planet has named Dublin's forthcoming Roe & Co Distillery among the 10 best new openings in the world for 2019.

The €25 million distillery and visitor centre, backed by Diageo and named after legendary Irish distiller, George Roe, will open next April at the former Guinness Power Station on James's Street.

Lonely Planet's 'Best in Travel' is an annual collection of the top travel destinations, trends, journeys and experiences for the year ahead.

The recognition comes at a heady time for Irish whiskey and whiskey tourism, with Teeling's Distillery, the Pearse Lyons Distillery and the newly rebooted Jameson Distillery Bow St. all within walking distance of the venture.

Roe and Co taps into the booming popularity of the tipple (Diageo/PA)

“There’s no better indication that Irish whiskey is back in fashion than the fact that drinks giant Diageo, which owns Guinness, has got in on the act,” Lonely Planet says.

The travel publisher's list of Top 10 new openings for 2019 is topped by the Academy Museum in LA, followed by Dubai's Museum of the Future.

Lonely Planet's Top 10 New Openings 2019

Academy Museum, Los Angeles, USA The Museum of the Future, Dubai, UAE Litchfield National Park, Northern Territory, Australia Bangkok Observation Tower, Thailand Statue of Liberty Museum, New York, USA Commercial Space Flights, varied locations Roe & Co Distillery, Dublin, Ireland Taman Tugu Park, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Solar Eclipse Tours. Argentina and Chile The Climate House, Oslo, Norway

In other lists, Sri Lanka is named the No.1 country to visit in 2019, followed by Germany and Zimbabwe, while Copenhagen takes the title of Top City, ahead of Shenzhen in China and Novi Sad in Serbia.

Local lollipop man, David Mitchell from St. Andrews National School, Asbourne, Co.Meath with Twins Conor and Tara Ocks - the first children to try out the cars featured at the Nissan Driving School at Tayto Park, when it launched this year. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Lonely Planet has also given a nod to Tayto Park’s new 'driving school' as one of the world's best new attractions for kids in the coming year.

The school, already open at the Co Meath theme park, is a partnership with Nissan that gives kids the chance to learn the rules of the road and test their driving skills on a 1,000m2 track in battery-operated mini-cars.

The Asbourne attraction features alongside new openings like Lego House in Billund, Denmark and Disney's soon-to-open Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

Lonely Planet's 10 Best New Attractions for Kids 2019

Lego House, Billund, Denmark Live Wire Park, Victoria, Australia Sports Legends Experience, Indianapolis, USA Kidzania, Doha, Qatar Dippy on Tour, around the UK Monopoly Mansion, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Sloth Preserve, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica Driving School, Tayto Park, Ireland Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, Disney (California & Florida) Bear Grylls Adventure, Birmingham, UK

Earlier this year, Lonely Planet listed "Irish stew and a pint of the black stuff" at No. 47 on a list of the world's Top 500 food experiences.

See more at lonelyplanet.com/bestintravel.

