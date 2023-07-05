Irish cutting back on takeaway coffees, meals and nights out to prioritise holidays

PayPal’s Travel Check-in report estimates Irish holidaymakers will spend around €2,320 on getaways in 2023

More than three quarters of consumers in Ireland are making savings in their daily lives to prioritise travel and holidays, a new survey reveals.

Cutbacks include cooking at home instead of getting takeaways or eating out (58pc), staying in instead of enjoying nights out (50pc), and making coffee at home instead of going to coffee shops (42pc).

The survey of more than 1,000 people, carried out by Censuswide for PayPal in Ireland, found travel remains a priority despite the rising cost of living.

79pc of respondents are making cutbacks to prioritise travel, it found, while 83pc are willing to adapt travel plans to be more cost-effective rather than cancel.

It comes as travel continues to rebound after a pandemic hiatus, and despite the rising cost of airfares and packages.

Earlier this summer, Tui said the average cost of its holidays is up 26pc on 2019, while Ryanair has said it expects fares to rise in 2023. A report by air industry lobby group ACI Europe has said the increase in air fares post-pandemic “is more than six times above consumer price inflation”.

PayPal's Travel Check-in

PayPal’s Travel Check-in report estimates that Irish holidaymakers will spend an average of around €2,320 on getaways this year.

The most popular international destinations are Spain at 30pc, followed by the UK (20pc), Italy (16pc) and France (16pc).

Top of the survey’s staycation charts are Galway (22pc), Cork (20pc), Donegal (20pc) and Dublin (20pc).

As well as saving on meals and nights out to prioritise holidays, consumers are travelling on days when costs are cheaper (38pc), looking for discounts (53pc) and booking in advance to guarantee prices (78pc) rather than risking late deals, it found.

"Those from Leitrim are the most organised, booking nine months before their break, while those from Clare tend to book three months ahead of time,” PayPal said.

“At PayPal, we’re seeing a surge in travel bookings and it’s encouraging to see that Irish people are being mindful of their budgets when it comes to being able to better afford that long-awaited trip,” said Maeve Dorman, Senior Vice President, PayPal.