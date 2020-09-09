'Ireland's ultimate hotel gift card' launched in drive to boost staycations

"As a nation we are very generous when it comes to giving gifts," says Elaina Fitzgerald Kane. "And of course, it’s a great way to support Irish tourism and local businesses.”

The Co Limerick hotelier and Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) President was speaking at the launch of a new 'Go Anywhere' card today - which it dubs "Ireland's ultimate hotel gift card".

The gift card can be purchased at irelandhotels.com in denominations from €50 to €1,000, and will be accepted by hundreds of hotels and guesthouses throughout Ireland, the IHF says.

It can be delivered digitally or in a gift box, and is valid for five years.

The initiative comes as hotels face into into a bleak winter, with schools back, staycation bookings dwindling and average room occupancy rates of just 24pc, according to a recent IHF survey.

One hope is that people will combine the card with Ireland's 'Stay and Spend' scheme, which will allow taxpayers claim up to €125 in tax credits on food and accommodation from October 1.

Whatever about our generosity when it comes to giving gifts, however, will the 'Go Anywhere' cards actually be used in a pandemic?

Approximately 70pc of the value of similar gift cards purchased over the last 18 months has yet to be been claimed, the Irish Hotels Federation says.

Elsewhere, however, the business of travel vouchers has been brisk.

"We had record use and sales of vouchers in August," reports Michelle Maguire of Ireland's Blue Book, a collection of over 50 luxury hotels, country houses, castles and restaurants around the island.

Read More

"From the messages we're seeing, I think there are a lot of people doing thank yous, as well as giving gifts for missed birthdays and occasions. They give that little bit of hope, and something to look forward to."

The Blue Book sells over 30,000 vouchers a year, and says it will always honour them, no matter what amount of time passes.

"We took one this year from April, 2005!" Maguire says.

While just 5pc or so of Blue Book vouchers go unused, another hotelier - John Brennan of Park Hotel Kenmare - says now's the time to search out any that may be gathering dust around the house.

"There are multi-millions in value of vouchers sitting in drawers all around the country. When you use your Blue Book vouchers to join us for two nights, you receive a third night free with our compliments."

Rooms at the five-star start from €250 per night in November, but its 'A Night On Us' promotion lowers the cost of a three-night stay at that price to a total of €500.

Hidden Ireland, another collection of historic country houses and cottages, says between 5-10pc of its vouchers go unclaimed, but that they remain valid for five years, and the collection always honours them anyway.

The IHF's 'Go Anywhere' card is supported by Fáilte Ireland, whose latest consumer sentiment research shows that 60pc of Irish people are planning a break in Ireland over the next five to six months - though concerns are also growing around household finances, value-for-money and, particularly among older people, reassurance on Covid-19 safety.

"The card will make a perfect gift as we enter the run-in to Christmas, and we hope it will encourage and inspire people to take breaks and enjoy the abundance of wonderful hotels across the country," said Paul Kelly, Fáilte Ireland's CEO.

Sign up for our free travel newsletter!

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to 'Travel Insider', our free travel newsletter written by award-winning Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.

Online Editors