Ireland’s Top 10 hotels named by readers of Condé Nast Traveller

Galway is one of the world’s Top 10 cities to visit, and Ashford Castle is one of the Top 10 resorts in Europe, according to readers of Condé Nast Traveller.

The US travel bible has announced the winners of its Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2021, ranking what it says are the world’s best hotels, cities, countries, villas, trains, airlines, cruises and more.

La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco has been named as world’s best hotel, while Singapore Airlines tops the list of the world’s best airlines.

“As restrictions ease, it is clear that our readers have spent much of the last year and a half dreaming about travel and planning future adventures,” said Divia Thani, Global Editorial Director. He added that the diversity of winners represents “a desire to get back out into the world and experience the best of what the travel industry has to offer.”

The awards see Ireland ranked 14th best country to visit, sitting between Kenya (13) and Israel (15) on a list topped by Portugal, New Zealand and Japan.

Condé Nast Traveller also named the Top 10 hotels in Ireland, as determined from the responses of over 800,000 readers:

The Marker Hotel, Dublin Lough Eske Castle, Co. Donegal Ballyfin, Co. Laois Conrad Dublin Park Hotel Kenmare, Co. Kerry The Morrison Hotel, Dublin Kilkea Castle, Co. Kildare The Merrion, Dublin The Westbury, Dublin Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, Co. Galway

Largely voted on by US-based readers, Condé Nast's categories and winners tend to reflect the ways its voters travel and the places they visit.

Readers vote on a list of candidates in various categories, which must receive a minimum number of responses and overall rating to be eligible.

Galway ranked ninth on a best cities list topped by Istanbul, Porto and San Sebastián, while Ashford Castle was named seventh best resort in Europe, on a list headed up by Cheval Blanc in Courchevel, France.

With restrictions lifting and the industry unlocking, most people nominating via Condé Nast’s website said “they wanted to take more trips now than ever before, and to seek out new destinations”, the magazine said.

In other awards news this week, Sheedy’s Hotel in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare won the Editor’s Choice award for Walking Breaks by the Good Hotel Guide 2022. It is the second time the hotel has received the award in the past two years, first winning it in 2020.

“What makes it even more special for us is that these awards are completely independent,” said Martina Sheedy, whose family-run hotel first opened in the 1930s.

"We do not pay to be listed and in fact it was a result of one of our customers, who stayed here, telling the editors of the Guide about our hotel, that we were originally included.”

Condé Nast Traveller’s 2021 winners are celebrated in the November issue of its magazine, and the full listings are online on cntraveller.com here.