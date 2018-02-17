Ireland's Top 10 hostels revealed in annual 'HOSCARs' awards
And the HOSCAR goes to...
There may not be shiny envelopes and golden statuettes involved, but the self-styled Oscars of the hostel community have been unveiled for 2018.
The HOSCARs are compiled annually by online booking platform Hostelworld, based on what it says are around one million reviews of 35,000 properties.
Ratings are based on overall customer experience, value for money, security, location, atmosphere, staff, cleanliness and facilities.
The Irish placings are dominated by Galway, Dublin and Kerry.
Hostelworld's Top 10 Irish Hostels
- Galway City Hostel, Galway
- The Times Hostel, Dublin
- Jacobs Inn, Dublin
- The Black Sheep, Killarney, Co. Kerry
- The Hideout Hostel, Dingle, Co. Kerry
- Sky Backpackers, Dublin
- Kinlay Eyre Square, Galway
- Neptunes Town Hostel, Killarney, Co. Kerry
- The Grapevine Hostel, Dingle, Co. Kerry
- Garden Lane Backpackers, Dublin
“The hostel market in Ireland is showing strong growth," Hostelworld CEO Fergal Mooney told Independent.ie Travel, with bookings up 4pc last year.
90pc of Irish hostels now offer private rooms, he added, "and we’re seeing more couples and short-stay visitors opting for hostels than ever before”.
US visitors make up 23.4pc of all Irish hostel bookings, Mooney says.
Globally, Colombia was a star performer, with Bogota, Medellin, Santa Marta and Cartagena all appearing on the most-booked cities list for first time.
Dublin's Abbey Court also featured as the world's No.2 hostel for groups on the list, ranking just below Amsterdam's ClinkNoord.
Hostelworld's HOSCAR winners 2018:
- Best small hostel: Sungate One, Madrid
- Best medium hostel: Soul Kitchen, St Petersburgh
- Best large hostel: Star Hostel Taipei Main Station, Taipei
- Best extra large hostel: Lub D Phuket Patong, Thailand
- Best value for money: Dalat Friendly Fun, Vietnam
- Best facilities: Soul Kitchen, St Petersburgh
- Best atmosphere: 5 Terre Backpackers, Cinque Terre
- Best location: Sungate One, Madrid
- Best staff:Jazz Hostel, Bled, Slovenka
- Best New hostel: Faloe, Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
- Best hostel chain: Wombats, Vienna
- Best hostel for groups: ClinkNoord, Amsterdam
See the full results on hostelworld.com/hoscars.
