Ireland's Top 10 hostels revealed in annual 'HOSCARs' awards

There may not be shiny envelopes and golden statuettes involved, but the self-styled Oscars of the hostel community have been unveiled for 2018.

The HOSCARs are compiled annually by online booking platform Hostelworld, based on what it says are around one million reviews of 35,000 properties.

Ratings are based on overall customer experience, value for money, security, location, atmosphere, staff, cleanliness and facilities. The Irish placings are dominated by Galway, Dublin and Kerry.

Hostelworld's Top 10 Irish Hostels Galway City Hostel, Galway The Times Hostel, Dublin Jacobs Inn, Dublin The Black Sheep, Killarney, Co. Kerry The Hideout Hostel, Dingle, Co. Kerry Sky Backpackers, Dublin Kinlay Eyre Square, Galway Neptunes Town Hostel, Killarney, Co. Kerry The Grapevine Hostel, Dingle, Co. Kerry Garden Lane Backpackers, Dublin “The hostel market in Ireland is showing strong growth," Hostelworld CEO Fergal Mooney told Independent.ie Travel, with bookings up 4pc last year.

Star Hostel Taipei Main Station, Taipei. Photo: Hostelworld.com

90pc of Irish hostels now offer private rooms, he added, "and we’re seeing more couples and short-stay visitors opting for hostels than ever before”. US visitors make up 23.4pc of all Irish hostel bookings, Mooney says.

Globally, Colombia was a star performer, with Bogota, Medellin, Santa Marta and Cartagena all appearing on the most-booked cities list for first time. Dublin's Abbey Court also featured as the world's No.2 hostel for groups on the list, ranking just below Amsterdam's ClinkNoord.

Hostelworld's HOSCAR winners 2018:

Best small hostel: Sungate One, Madrid

Sungate One, Madrid Best medium hostel: Soul Kitchen, St Petersburgh

Soul Kitchen, St Petersburgh Best large hostel: Star Hostel Taipei Main Station, Taipei

Star Hostel Taipei Main Station, Taipei Best extra large hostel: Lub D Phuket Patong, Thailand

Lub D Phuket Patong, Thailand Best value for money: Dalat Friendly Fun, Vietnam

Dalat Friendly Fun, Vietnam Best facilities: Soul Kitchen, St Petersburgh

Soul Kitchen, St Petersburgh Best atmosphere: 5 Terre Backpackers, Cinque Terre

5 Terre Backpackers, Cinque Terre Best location: Sungate One, Madrid

Sungate One, Madrid Best staff: Jazz Hostel, Bled, Slovenka

Jazz Hostel, Bled, Slovenka Best New hostel: Faloe, Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

Faloe, Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia Best hostel chain: Wombats, Vienna

Wombats, Vienna Best hostel for groups: ClinkNoord, Amsterdam See the full results on hostelworld.com/hoscars.

