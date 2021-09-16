| 17.7°C Dublin

Ireland's pub of the year and best hotels named at Georgina Campbell awards

2021 awards are a "love letter to Irish food and hospitality", Campbell says

Francis and John Brennan at The Park Kenmare Expand
Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates Expand
Georgina Campbell Expand
The Olde Glen, Carrickart, Co Donegal Expand

Close

Francis and John Brennan at The Park Kenmare

Francis and John Brennan at The Park Kenmare

Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates

Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates

Georgina Campbell

Georgina Campbell

The Olde Glen, Carrickart, Co Donegal

The Olde Glen, Carrickart, Co Donegal

/

Francis and John Brennan at The Park Kenmare

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

The Park Hotel Kenmare has been named Ireland's five-star hotel of the year at the 2021 Georgina Campbell Awards this week.

"Who, other than Francis and John 'At Your Service' Brennan, would go into a pandemic with an historic hotel in the midst of long-planned restoration and, albeit maybe a little later than envisaged, emerge not just with a re-imagined ground floor and more outdoor space on The Terrace – but also a new hotel across the road, The Lansdowne?" Campbell said.

The well-known food and hospitality writer's annual awards also saw Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen win Restaurant of the Year and The Olde Glen in Carrickart, Co Donegal, win Pub of the Year.

Its owners have kept The Olde Glen "just as it should be" since taking over in 2014, she said. "Everything about it has continued to delight" - including new accommodation in 'Clara's Cots' and sandwiches served from a shipping container called the 'Olde Glen Bar Bia Box’.

The Olde Glen, Carrickart, Co Donegal Expand

Close

The Olde Glen, Carrickart, Co Donegal

The Olde Glen, Carrickart, Co Donegal

The Olde Glen, Carrickart, Co Donegal

List of 2021 winners:

  • 5-star Hotel: Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

  • 4-Star Hotel: Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge, Co Kildare

  • 3-Star Hotel The Station House Hotel, Kilmessan, Co Meath

  • Restaurant: Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen
  • Chef: Damien Grey of Liath, Dublin

  • Pub: The Olde Glen, Co Donegal

  • Guesthouse: Castlewood House, Dingle, Co Kerry

  • Country House Enniscoe House, Ballina, Co Mayo

  • B&B: Hazelwood Lodge, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

  • Business Hotel: Intercontinental, Dublin

  • Pet-friendly destination: The Twelve, Galway

  • Family-friendly Hotel: Fitzgeralds Woodlands House, Adare, Co Limerick

  • Newcomer: Camus Farm Kitchen, Cork

  • Memorable Experience: The Wicklow Escape, Donard, Co Wicklow

  • Hideaway: Barrow House, Tralee, Co Kerry

  • Street Food: Bites by Kwanghi, Dublin

Describing this year’s awards as "a kind of love letter to Irish food and hospitality", Campbell said that despite the pandemic, Ireland’s food, tourism and hospitality "is a very exciting and ever-developing story".

“I am lost in admiration for all of the brave and dedicated people in the sector who have stretched themselves to the limit to keep their businesses (many of them family-owned) going, keep their staff together if at all possible, and provide incredibly creative alternative services to customers ,” she said.

Georgina Campbell Expand

Close

Georgina Campbell

Georgina Campbell

Georgina Campbell

Among other awards, Ashford Castle, the Mulranny Park Hotel and Arnold's Hotel in Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal, were cited for their activity breaks.

Travel Insider

From staycation secrets to the return of overseas holidays, our free newsletter brings you the latest in travel every Wednesday.

This field is required

The award for best hotel breakfast was won by The Mariner in Westport, Co Mayo, with The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare winning best guesthouse breakfast, and Berview on Achill Island best B&B breakfast.

In her notes accompanying the awards - always a trove of information in themselves - Campbell noted that despite a swing towards a more casual style of eating out in Ireland, "the very finest of fine dining is very much alive and doing extremely well, thank you".

Read More

“Despite the early worries about mass closures, the most surprising thing about the last couple of years is the number of new openings, especially restaurants, cafés and, of course, food trucks – alongside some superb pivoting and diversification," she added.

Awards for "Best Pivot" went to Dough Bros pizzeria in Galway, chefs Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates in Kilchreest, Co Galway and Kevin Aherne of Sage in Midleton, Co Cork, along with Ballymakenny Farm in Co Louth, which grows, sells and supplies heritage potatoes.

Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates Expand

Close

Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates

Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates

Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates

Butler house in Kilkenny, Gleesons of Roscommon and Old Street Restaurant in Malahide won awards for their outdoor dining.

"On the question of pricing, if quality-led businesses are to be sustainable we must expect to get used to paying fair prices – the alternative is a race to the bottom," Campbell said.

"Although there’s been a lot of complaining about rising prices and falling standards, in the main, standards are holding up better than might be expected," she added.

Alex and Carina Conyngham of Slane Castle and Rock Farm in Co Meath were given a special award as the 'Movers & Shakers' of 2021.

The full list of winners and citations is on ireland-guide.com.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy