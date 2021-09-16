Ireland's pub of the year and best hotels named at Georgina Campbell awards

The Park Hotel Kenmare has been named Ireland's five-star hotel of the year at the 2021 Georgina Campbell Awards this week.

"Who, other than Francis and John 'At Your Service' Brennan, would go into a pandemic with an historic hotel in the midst of long-planned restoration and, albeit maybe a little later than envisaged, emerge not just with a re-imagined ground floor and more outdoor space on The Terrace – but also a new hotel across the road, The Lansdowne?" Campbell said.

The well-known food and hospitality writer's annual awards also saw Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen win Restaurant of the Year and The Olde Glen in Carrickart, Co Donegal, win Pub of the Year.

Its owners have kept The Olde Glen "just as it should be" since taking over in 2014, she said. "Everything about it has continued to delight" - including new accommodation in 'Clara's Cots' and sandwiches served from a shipping container called the 'Olde Glen Bar Bia Box’.

Expand Close The Olde Glen, Carrickart, Co Donegal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Olde Glen, Carrickart, Co Donegal

List of 2021 winners:

5-star Hotel: Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry 4-Star Hotel: Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge, Co Kildare

3-Star Hotel The Station House Hotel, Kilmessan, Co Meath

Restaurant: Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen Chef: Damien Grey of Liath, Dublin

Damien Grey of Liath, Dublin Pub: The Olde Glen, Co Donegal

Guesthouse: Castlewood House, Dingle, Co Kerry

Country House Enniscoe House, Ballina, Co Mayo

B&B: Hazelwood Lodge, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Business Hotel: Intercontinental, Dublin

Pet-friendly destination: The Twelve, Galway

Family-friendly Hotel: Fitzgeralds Woodlands House, Adare, Co Limerick

Newcomer: Camus Farm Kitchen, Cork

Memorable Experience: The Wicklow Escape, Donard, Co Wicklow

Hideaway: Barrow House, Tralee, Co Kerry

Street Food: Bites by Kwanghi, Dublin

Describing this year’s awards as "a kind of love letter to Irish food and hospitality", Campbell said that despite the pandemic, Ireland’s food, tourism and hospitality "is a very exciting and ever-developing story".

“I am lost in admiration for all of the brave and dedicated people in the sector who have stretched themselves to the limit to keep their businesses (many of them family-owned) going, keep their staff together if at all possible, and provide incredibly creative alternative services to customers ,” she said.

Expand Close Georgina Campbell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Georgina Campbell

Among other awards, Ashford Castle, the Mulranny Park Hotel and Arnold's Hotel in Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal, were cited for their activity breaks.

The award for best hotel breakfast was won by The Mariner in Westport, Co Mayo, with The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare winning best guesthouse breakfast, and Berview on Achill Island best B&B breakfast.

In her notes accompanying the awards - always a trove of information in themselves - Campbell noted that despite a swing towards a more casual style of eating out in Ireland, "the very finest of fine dining is very much alive and doing extremely well, thank you".

Read More

“Despite the early worries about mass closures, the most surprising thing about the last couple of years is the number of new openings, especially restaurants, cafés and, of course, food trucks – alongside some superb pivoting and diversification," she added.

Awards for "Best Pivot" went to Dough Bros pizzeria in Galway, chefs Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates in Kilchreest, Co Galway and Kevin Aherne of Sage in Midleton, Co Cork, along with Ballymakenny Farm in Co Louth, which grows, sells and supplies heritage potatoes.

Expand Close Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates

Butler house in Kilkenny, Gleesons of Roscommon and Old Street Restaurant in Malahide won awards for their outdoor dining.

"On the question of pricing, if quality-led businesses are to be sustainable we must expect to get used to paying fair prices – the alternative is a race to the bottom," Campbell said.

"Although there’s been a lot of complaining about rising prices and falling standards, in the main, standards are holding up better than might be expected," she added.

Alex and Carina Conyngham of Slane Castle and Rock Farm in Co Meath were given a special award as the 'Movers & Shakers' of 2021.

The full list of winners and citations is on ireland-guide.com.