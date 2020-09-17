Ireland's new Green List: Germany, Poland, Cyprus and Iceland added as six countries removed

Four countries have been added to Ireland's green list of countries people can visit without having to restrict their movements upon return.

However, several destinations have also been removed, meaning just seven countries are now listed under the Department of Foreign Affairs' 'normal precautions' travel advisory.

Published today, with the changes due to take effect from next Monday, September 21, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland make the cut.

Going forward, the 'green list' will be updated weekly on Thursdays, with changes taking effect the following Monday.

Until next Monday, the current 'green list' - which includes 10 countries and was last updated on August 4 - remains effective.

From that date, however, Estonia, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Italy, Norway and Slovakia will be removed, with their advisories changed to ‘avoid non-essential travel.’

The changes are an interim measure until mid-October, when Ireland is set to opt into the EU-wide ‘traffic light’ system for the resumption of safe travel.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the changes will ensure “a real green list” now frees up people to travel to the European destinations, including for holidays, without having to restrict their movements for 14 days when they return to Ireland.

People are still advised to avoid all 'non-essential travel' to any country not on the green list (including cruise ships), however - and if they do travel for essential reasons, to restrict their movements for 14 days on return.

"Between now and the EU signing off on a system, Ireland’s Green List will be updated on a weekly basis, said Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

"The changes announced today will come into effect on Monday. People should use our travel advice to carefully consider their need to go abroad and take into account the restrictions that other countries may have on travellers from Ireland.”

Countries on the new 'green list' have fewer than 25 cases of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days, based on on data provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

However, Liechtenstein (7.8) is excluded.

Irish citizens are also being warned that even if a country is on Ireland's 'green list', that doesn't guarantee hassle-free travel at the other end.

Countries continue to announce their own restrictions on arrivals, and "this can include restrictions on arrivals from Ireland", the DFA says.

Ireland currently has a 14-day average of 54.7 cases per 100,000.

The European Commission's proposed 'traffic light' system for safer travel is expected to be adopted sometime after a General Affairs Council meeting on October 13.

It will see countries coded as red, orange or green based on their cumulative 14-day incidence of the virus per 100,000, as well other metrics such as the percentage of positive test results.

While the tourism industry this week gave a guarded welcome to the move towards a new travel system, many have also pointed out that the changing nature of the 'green list' will make it difficult for people to plan holidays or trips, and that a travel-specific Covid-19 testing regime is urgently required.

