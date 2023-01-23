Things are looking up.

Blue Monday is in the rearview mirror, there’s a wee stretch in the evenings, and many people will be looking forward to the first pay cheque of 2023 this week.

Best of all, there's a new bank holiday coming on February 6.

When is Ireland’s new bank holiday?

Ireland’s new bank holiday marks St Brigid’s Day. While that day is celebrated on February 1, the bank holiday will fall annually on the first Monday in February. In 2023, that’s Monday, February 6.

Where future St. Brigid’s Days fall on a Friday, that Friday, February 1st will be the public holiday.

Ireland's new bank holiday celebrates St Brigid. Photo: Tourism Ireland

Ireland's new bank holiday celebrates St Brigid. Photo: Tourism Ireland

Why is there a new bank holiday in Ireland?

2022 saw an extra bank holiday on March 18 to mark the efforts of frontline workers during the pandemic. The extra day this year becomes a permanent bank holiday on the first Monday of February.

"This will be the first Irish public holiday named after a woman,” then-Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, said last year. “It marks the half-way point between the winter solstice and the equinox, the beginning of spring and the Celtic New Year.”

The bank holiday also coincides with the festival of Imbolc. The other Celtic festivals (Bealtaine in May, Lughnasa in August and Samhain in October) are already public holidays.

What are the best bank holiday deals?

Boutique Belfast

Bored by generic hotels? The Harrison is a boutique stay with a difference in Belfast – “a jewel box labour of love” with rooms individually styled by owner, Melanie Harrison. Stay over on Saturday, February 4 from £150/€171 and get 50pc off your stay on Sunday, with a complimentary glass of wine on arrival. chambersofdistinction.com

Do Dun Laoghaire

The Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire has a one-night special on Sunday, February 5. B&B starts from €149 for two sharing a double, with a family rate (2+2 sharing) from €169. royalmarine.ie

Brewery tours in Baltimore

Original Irish Hotels member Casey’s of Baltimore has a two-night-stay bundling B&B and a Free Craft Beer Paddle in the Bar, dinner on an evening of your choice and a brewery tour for two in their in-house West Cork Brewery (pictured above). It costs from €380 midweek for two sharing, or €395 at weekends. caseysofbaltimore.com

Kick back at the K Club

The five-star Co Kildare resort has a St Brigid’s Healing Escape, which it says “combines all the elements needed to nourish body and soul over the newly-granted long weekend”. Available from February 3-6, it includes a two-night B&B stay, 50-minute Grounding Ritual and choice of one wellness class from €329 per night for two. kclub.ie

A Limerick layover

Castle Oaks House Hotel, a member of Só Hotels set on the banks of the Shannon in Castleconnell, is doing a bank holiday offer from €99 B&B (per room, based on two sharing). castleoaks.ie

Lough Rynn Castle

Lough Rynn Castle

Luxury at Lough Rynn Castle

Lough Rynn Castle Estate in Co Leitrim, another Original Irish Hotels member, has a one-night stay with a three-course dinner served in its Drawing Rooms on special offer from €235 for two people sharing. loughrynn.ie

Blue Book bliss at Bushmills Inn

This Co Antrim stay has B&B, a bottle of Prosecco and chocolate-dipped strawberries on arrival bundled from £365/€417 per night for two sharing. An early Valentine's Day celebration, perhaps? bushmillsinn.com

Spring at Fernhill House & Gardens

This family-run, Co Cork hotel is new to Ireland’s Blue Book for 2023 ( read our hotel review here), and it has some gorgeous gardens to explore. B&B is on offer on Sunday February 5 from €139 for two sharing. fernhillhousehotel.com

Two’s Company at Knockranny House

The Westport four-star’s ‘Two’s Company’ experience includes an hour-long shared mud chamber treatment for a couple, followed by a back, shoulder and neck massage and facial at Spa Salveo. There’s also a dinner at La Fougère. The two-night offer includes B&B from €370pp over the February bank holiday. knockrannyhousehotel.ie

Press Up pampering

The Press Up Group’s hotels have several specials over the bank holiday weekend, including a ‘Stay and Dine’ offer at Dublin’s Clarence Hotel with dinner at Cleaver East from €365 for two, or a similar deal at The Dean in Cork, with B&B and dinner at Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant from €334 for two. theclarence.ie; thedean.ie

Spring sales

Bear in mind that lots of hotels still have January sales running. The Trinity City Hotel in Dublin, for example, has 20pc off (book before January 31) for stays to March 31; while Co Donegal’s Redcastle Hotel has a three-nights-for-two offer from €282 per room (subject to availability). In Cork, The Metropole has a 20pc discount on breaks for 2023 (to January 31). trinitycityhotel.com; redcastlehoteldonegal.com; themetropolehotel.ie

St Brigid's Day celebrations in Co Kildare

St Brigid's Day celebrations in Co Kildare

What’s on over the new bank holiday?

Brigid 1500 in Kildare

The big celebrations, as you might imagine, are in Co Kildare – which is shaping up as a hub for the Brigid 1500 programme in 2024, the 1,500th anniversary of the saint’s death.

Highlights of the 2023 events include a Fire & Light Walk starting from Kildare Town Square at 6pm on Saturday, February 4 and ‘A Concert for Brigid 1500’ on February 5 at St Brigid’s Cathedral.

Singer Eimear Quinn will perform a special concert, including a rendition of her original song dedicated to St Brigid.

Literary events and walks are also scheduled, and watch out for buildings and sites being lit up with illustrations depicting the saint.

For more, see brigid1500.ie/Events

St. Brigid’s Day at the Cliffs of Moher

You’ll find bank holiday events all over the country – including at the Cliffs of Moher, named ‘ Ireland’s Best Visitor Attraction’ in our Reader Travel Awards this weekend.

It celebrates St. Brigid’s Day on Tuesday, February 1, with demonstrations on how to make Brideóg dolls and St. Brigid’s crosses in the visitor centre (all ages).

For more, see cliffsofmoher.ie

St Brigid’s Garden, Co Galway

This gorgeous Galway attraction celebrates Lá Fhéile Bríde, the Celtic fire festival of Imbolc, on Sunday, February 5 from 2-5pm.

The traditional start of spring in Ireland, its seasonal events will explore the stories and symbols of Brigit, with opportunities to make Brigit’s crosses and Brídeog dolls and share some reflective time, as well as songs, poems and stories.

"We will also participate in Brigit rituals and traditions including calling in Brigit, passing through the Crios Bríd (Brigit’s girdle), laying the Brat Bríde outside, and finishing with a fire (weather permitting),” it says.

It includes a mid-afternoon tea and is “best suited to adults,” they say.

Book ahead, €35/€25, stbrigidsgarden.ie

Kilkenny Restaurant Week

It coincides with, rather than celebrates, Ireland’s new St Brigid’s Day bank holiday, but Kilkenny Restaurant Week (Jan 27 to Feb 5) is a tasty excuse to visit the Marble City.

It encourages visitors to experience the diversity of its culinary culture and for an entire week, participating properties will be running exclusive dining packages, discounts, tasting menus and more.

View the full list of restaurants and offers at visitkilkenny.ie

What are Ireland’s other bank holidays in 2023?

Monday, February 6 - St Brigid’s Day

Friday, March 17 - Saint Patrick's Day

Monday, April 10 - Easter Monday

Monday, May 1 - May Day

Monday, June 5 - June Bank Holiday

Monday, August 7 - August Bank Holiday

Monday, October 30 - October Bank Holiday

Monday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 26 - St Stephen's Day

NB: All prices and events subject to availability and change.