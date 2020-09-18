Ireland's largest domestic passenger ferry to serve Aran Islands next year

Ireland will welcome its largest domestic passenger ferry when the 40-metre 'Saoirse na Farraige' arrives in Galway Bay this October.

The ship, constructed in Hong Kong with a capacity of 400, is expected to enter service next April with Aran Island Ferries.

It will operate from Rossaveel, Co Galway to all three Aran Islands, taking 45-minutes to reach Inis Mór, 50 minutes to Inis Meáin and 55 minutes to Inis Oírr, the company says.

'Saoirse na Farraige' is the sixth ship for a company owned by the O'Brien family of Connemara, who first began carrying passengers to the Aran Islands on a Galway Hooker, under sail, decades ago.

"We know it’s an extremely difficult time for businesses in many sectors (ours included), but we hope this will brighten up Galwegians’ spirits and that when we travel again, the ferry will have a positive impact on tourism in the west of Ireland," said Sales and Marketing Manager, Áine McLoughlin.

The ferry is currently travelling in the hold of heavy lift ship 'Svenja', on a 2.5-thousand mile journey expected to conclude this autumn.

The company declined to say how much the new ship cost.

Its imminent arrival signals a remarkable journey for Aran Island Ferries co-founder Paddy O'Brien, who once worked on the deck of his father Michael’s Galway Hooker, ‘An Tónaí’.

Paddy recalls 4am departures, carrying turf and passengers when journeys could take up to 12 hours and arrival times were unknown.

The boat’s first engine was installed in 1969, shortening the trip.

Paddy and his wife Sally went on to buy the ‘Dún Aengus,’ a 48-seater vessel in 1983, and the business has grown from there.

Two of its other ships measure 37m in length.

‘‘Resilience, tenacity and an enduring optimism has enabled the business to grow from carrying passengers on a Galway Hooker to Ireland’s largest domestic ferry this year," said General Manager, Susan O’Brien.

"We will continue to exercise these qualities regardless of the environment we operate in and are looking forward to welcoming ‘Saoirse na Farraige’.”

Tickets on Aran Island Ferries cost €30/€15 return, but passengers can get a 20pc discount up to October 22 using the promo code #makeabreakforgalway.

