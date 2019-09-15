Ireland's hotel of the year named at Georgina Campbell awards

Marlfield House in Gorey, Co Wexford, has been named Ireland's Hotel of the Year at the 2020 Georgina Campbell Awards.

The annual food and hospitality awards also saw Aimsir win Restaurant of the Year - a 24-seater that opened just this May at the Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare (read Katy McGuniness's Aimsir review here).

Chef of the Year went to Mickael Viljanen of The GreenHouse, a Michelin Star restaurant in Dublin, while Belfast-based chef Michael Deane won Ireland's Hospitality Hero of the Year Award.

List of 2020 winners:

Hotel of the Year: Marlfield House Hotel, Co Wexford

Marlfield House Hotel, Co Wexford Restaurant of the Year: Aimsir, Co Kildare

Aimsir, Co Kildare Chef of the Year: Mickael Viljanen, The GreenHouse, Dublin

Mickael Viljanen, The GreenHouse, Dublin Taste of the Waterways: Wineport Lodge, Co Westmeath

Wineport Lodge, Co Westmeath Seafood Restaurant: King Sitric, Co Dublin

King Sitric, Co Dublin Outstanding Guest Experience: Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites, Co Galway

Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites, Co Galway Host of the Year: Mary Sweeney, Castle Grove, Co Donegal

Mary Sweeney, Castle Grove, Co Donegal Business Hotel of the Year: The Shelbourne, Dublin

The Shelbourne, Dublin Wine and Drinks Experience: Chapter One, Dublin

Chapter One, Dublin Pub of the Year: The Roadside Tavern, Co Clare

The Roadside Tavern, Co Clare Newcomer of the Year: Kileavy Castle, Co Armagh

Kileavy Castle, Co Armagh Family Friendly Hotel: Newpark Hotel, Co Kilkenny

Newpark Hotel, Co Kilkenny Pet-friendly destination: The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Co Mayo

The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Co Mayo Hideaway of the Year: The Hideaway at Dromquinna Manor, Co Kerry

The Hideaway at Dromquinna Manor, Co Kerry B&B of the Year: Glasha Farmhouse, Co Waterford

Glasha Farmhouse, Co Waterford Ethnic Restaurant: Grano, Dublin

Grano, Dublin Casual Dining: James St, Belfast

James St, Belfast Cafe of the Year: Grow Cafe, Co Waterdford

Grow Cafe, Co Waterdford Street food: The Garden Cafe Truck, Ballymaloe, Co Cork

The Garden Cafe Truck, Ballymaloe, Co Cork Country House: Ballyvolane, Co Cork

Ballyvolane, Co Cork Guesthouse of the Year: Perryville House, Co Cork

Now in their 21st year, the Georgina Campbell Awards were held this afternoon at Dublin's InterContinental Hotel, in association with AIB.

Ms Campbell paid tribute to Irish sourcing and provenance, celebrating the legacy of Myrtle Allen of Ballymaloe House - who died last year - alongside other pioneers of the Irish food and hospitality industries.

"It’s a challenging time to be in food and hospitality right now, but it’s also a very exciting time and, in the main, standards are increasing at every level from ground-breaking new restaurants to casual dining destinations, street food trucks, cafés and bars,” Ms Campbell said.

However, she also identified room for improvement.

“When carrying out our independent and anonymous assessments around the country, we have encountered disappointments once again, and particularly with some four- and five-star hotels, where there really should be no excuses.

Darina Allen and Georgina Campbell pictured with Richard Corrigan at the 2020 Georgina Campbell Awards at the Intercontinetal Hotel,Ballsbridge Dublin. Pic: Brian McEvoy

"There is a worrying lack of a sense of hospitality in some cases and poor training - or indeed no apparent training at all - and it is baffling that there are still issues with standards at ‘top’ establishments every year.

"Hotel prices are continuing to rise too, especially in the major cities and without any corresponding rise in standards, and it is disappointing to see us losing the competitive edge that was so hard won during the recession,” Campbell said.

All things considered: Aimsir's food is a result of meticulous attention to detail

A 'Taste the Island' innovation award sponsored by Fáilte Ireland was given to Tartare in Galway, while The Wilds in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, took home the gong for 'Just Ask' Bord Bia Restaurant of the Year.

