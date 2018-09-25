Ireland's hotel of the year named at Georgina Campbell Awards

Adare Manor has been named Ireland's Hotel of the Year for 2019 at the 2019 Georgina Campbell Awards.

The recently refurbished five-star (read our Adare Manor review here) is described as "a stunning destination" that, for all its finery, "retains its original familial warmth".

The Co Limerick resort was acquired by JP McManus and family for a reported €30m in 2014, re-opening last November after a multi-million euro restoration Campbell described as "a love letter to architecture and virtuosity".

"Just as every capital city needs its great restaurants, every country needs its grand hotels," she said, hailing the family's purchase as "a good day for Ireland".

The 2019 awards, held today at Bord Bia in Dublin, also saw The Strawberry Tree at Brooklodge and Macreddin Village named Restaurant of the Year, while James Coffey of the Park Hotel Kenmare was revealed as Ireland's Chef of the Year.

Full list of 2019 award winners:

Hotel of the Year: Adare Manor, Adare, Co. Limerick

Adare Manor, Adare, Co. Limerick Restaurant of the Year: The Strawberry Tree, BrookLodge & Macreddin Village, Co Wicklow

The Strawberry Tree, BrookLodge & Macreddin Village, Co Wicklow Chef of the Year: James Coffey, Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

James Coffey, Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry Outstanding Guest Experience: Tig Congaile, Inis Meain, Co Galway

Tig Congaile, Inis Meain, Co Galway Host of the Year: John Edward Joyce, The Mustard Seed, Ballingarry, Co Limerick

John Edward Joyce, The Mustard Seed, Ballingarry, Co Limerick Business Hotel of the Year: The Marker, Dublin

The Marker, Dublin Newcomer of the Year: The Foyle Hotel, Moville, Co Donegal

The Foyle Hotel, Moville, Co Donegal Country House of the Year: Clonganny House, Ballygarrett, Co Wexford

Clonganny House, Ballygarrett, Co Wexford Guesthouse of the Year: Blackwell House, Scarva, Co Armagh

Blackwell House, Scarva, Co Armagh B&B of the Year: The Castle, Castletownshend, Co Cork

The Castle, Castletownshend, Co Cork Hospitality Heroes: Ronan & Jennie Sweeney, Balloo Inns, Killinchy, Co Down

Ronan & Jennie Sweeney, Balloo Inns, Killinchy, Co Down Bord Bia 'Just Ask' Restaurant of the Year: Hooked, Sligo, Co Sligo

Hooked, Sligo, Co Sligo Taste of the Waterways Award: Barrows Keep, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny

Barrows Keep, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny Seafood Restaurant of the Year: The Seafood Café, Temple Bar, Dublin

The Seafood Café, Temple Bar, Dublin Wine Award of the Year: Whelehans Wines, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin

Whelehans Wines, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin Pub and Atmospheric Venue: Pot Duggans, Ennistymon, Co Clare

Pot Duggans, Ennistymon, Co Clare Family Friendly Restauratn: Michael’s, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

Michael’s, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin Pet-friendly Hotel of the Year: 360 Cookhouse, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

360 Cookhouse, Dungarvan, Co Waterford Hideaway of the Year: Dunnanelly Country House, Crossgar, Co Down

Dunnanelly Country House, Crossgar, Co Down Atmospheric Restaurant of the Year: Walled City Brewery, Derry, Co Londonderry

Walled City Brewery, Derry, Co Londonderry Ethnic Restaurant of the Year: Ichigo Ichie, Cork

Ichigo Ichie, Cork Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: Nash 19, Cork

Nash 19, Cork Cafe of the Year: Jack Fenn’s Courtyard Café, Belleek Castle, Ballina, Co Mayo

Jack Fenn’s Courtyard Café, Belleek Castle, Ballina, Co Mayo Natural Food Award: Drumanilra Farm Kitchen, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Drumanilra Farm Kitchen, Boyle, Co Roscommon Street Food Award: Misunderstood Heron, Killary Harbour, Co Galway

A special 'Hospitality Hero' award was given to Ronan & Jennie Sweeney of Balloo Inns in Killinchy, Co Down, while a new, Spirit of the European Region of Gastronomy Award saw The Twelve Hotel in Barna, Beechlawn Organic Farm in Ballinasloe and Gannet Fishmongers in Galway City cited (Galway, West of Ireland is the Eueopean Region of Gastronomy 2018).

Composite: Georgina Campbell announcing her annual awards (Dublin in background).

Now in their 20th year as independently-branded (and assessed) awards, Campbell's annual selection is considered a marker in Irish hospitality trends, and a deep dive into the state of the industry.

Announcing the winners, she noted the pace of change in Irish food, drink and hospitality, a crowded marketplace and "competition from new kids on the block that often motivates established businesses to up their game".

Although casual dining continues to grow in popularity, "there is no sign of fine dining disappearing," she added. Seafood, ethnic dining and vegetarian and vegan offerings are all on the up, she said.

As is her custom, Campbell also noted "far too many disappointments in all areas and all kinds of establishment, including restaurants where (oddly) badly-judged seasoning has spoilt many a good dish this year."

"Our least satisfactory experiences have again tended to be in four and five-star hotels (some of which would be better in lower categories), and problems are often down to simple things that could easily be fixed, plus a lack of hospitality (which often means lack of a host) and poor staff training."

“Rising hotel prices are worrying, especially in Dublin," she added.

