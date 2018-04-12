'Ireland's Hidden Heartlands' launched as new midlands tourism brand

The brand will encompass an area stretching from Leitrim in the north to Limerick in the south, hinging on the River Shannon and Beara-Breifne Way as it seeks to boost tourism and drive visitor growth across the Midlands region.

An initial €2 million has been allocated for its development stage and initial marketing, according to Fáilte Ireland, with further funding to follow. Joining the 'Wild Atlantic Way', 'Ireland's Ancient East' and 'Dublin - A Breath of Fresh Air', it is the fourth major tourism brand to launch in as many years.

Ireland's regional experience tourism brands. Source: Fáílte Ireland

"We now have something for everyone in the audience," as Paul Kelly, Fáilte Ireland's CEO put it at a launch event in the Hodson Bay Hotel. Boxer's Baby

Tourism minister Shane Ross said the area has "spectacular" lakes and walkways and that he believes the brand will "significantly enhance the Midlands as a tourism experience and bring growth and jobs to the whole region." OPW Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, a Longford-Westmeath TD, said the brand will "transform" the Midlands region.

“It is fantastic at last to have a tailored brand for the Midlands as this is just what we needed to develop local tourism and unite our visitor experiences behind an offering of scale," he added, encouraging local businesses to "get behind the brand". The name 'Ireland's Hidden Heartlands' was selected from a shortlist of 10 after extensive market research and interviews with some 10,000 consumers from Ireland, the US, UK, Germany and France, Paul Kelly added.

Activity Centre, Lough Allen

"I wanted to call it 'Boxer's Baby,' Minister Ross joked.

Hidden Heartlands and the Ancient East

The brand's geography will cover the ‘heart’ of the country, from Leitrim down to East Clare and extending through Longford, Roscommon, East Galway, as well as parts of Westmeath, Cavan, North Tipperary and Offaly. The brand will also tie into the Shannon Master Plan being developed by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Waterways Ireland, the Beara Breifne Way, which spans the region, and will also develop a series of food networks and trails.

Research found a huge interest among visitors in Ireland's "rich natural assets", soft adventure opportunities and 'off-the-beaten-track' rural communities - including its abundance of lakes, walkways and blueways. As to its proximity to Ireland's Ancient East and the potential for confusion between the two brands, particularly east of the Shannon, Fáilte Ireland's Director of Commercial Development Paul Keely said the overlap had been "built in".

This would "allow local operators to decide to leverage one or both of the visitor brands, whatever best suits their businesses," he said. “It’s important to note that we have not defined the boundaries of our various brand territories based on county boundary lines. Instead, we have looked at clusters of product and the distinctive experience they might offer". More to follow...

Online Editors