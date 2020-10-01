Ireland's Green List left unchanged, but rising cases could soon see all countries excluded

Ireland's 'Green List' of countries that people can travel to without restricting their movements on return will remain unchanged next week.

The next 'Green List', which is updated on Thursdays to take effect the following Monday, will feature the same four countries as last week.

The list uses a cut-off of 25 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people, but Cyprus (23.6), Latvia (17.6), Liechtenstein (23.5) and Finland (22.5) are all trending upwards, placing them on course to exceed that number.

Last week, rising incidences in Germany, Iceland, Lithuania and Poland saw those countries removed from the list.

While caseloads may also stabilise or decrease, numbers throughout Europe have been rising, making it possible that next week's update could see zero countries listed.

Ireland's 'Green list' updates are an interim measure until a new European 'traffic light' system for travel is approved later this month.

The common European approach will see countries colour-coded as red, orange or green based on assessments of their 14-day incidence of Covid-19 by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Under the proposed system, 'green' countries would have 25 cases or less per 100,000 people, 'orange' countries would have between 25 and 50 per 100,000, and 'red' countries would have more than 50.

The percentage rate of positive cases will also be a factor.

Ireland's Green List updates have been heavily criticised by airlines, travel agents and the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC) as further restricting travel rather than moving towards any alignment with the EC's system - by including 'orange' countries such as Germany (31.2), Italy (38.8) or Greece (41.3), for example.

"It's easier to get out of North Korea than Ireland," Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary has said.

The airline today notified Transport Minister Eamon Ryan that it would close its Cork and Shannon bases for the winter if the Government failed to fully adopt the system from October 13.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated that different countries may opt into the 'traffic light' system in different ways.

“Green will be green, there’s no doubt about that, but amber and red may be treated differently by different countries, whether it’s testing or restricted movements,” he has said.

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has also said restrictions on travellers are likely to last well into 2021.

Today's update comes as ITIC issued an open letter calling for leadership from the Taoiseach on international travel restrictions, and an assurance that Ireland would sign up to the 'traffic light' system.

In the letter, co-signed by Aer Lingus, daa, Shannon Airport, Irish Ferries and Stena Line, among others, ITIC said there was an effective "closed sign" hanging over Ireland, and that the loss of overseas visitors is costing €27 million per day, with up to 300,000 jobs in danger.

Budget 2021, due on October 13, is the "last chance to save save tourism and hospitality industry", it said.

According to Government data, around 2pc of Ireland's cases are related to "travel abroad", a figure that has remained stable since June.

Travellers from Ireland to 'Green List' countries have also been warned to be mindful of any restrictions at their destination.

Ireland's 14-day average is currently 88.8 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population - well above the 'red' threshold.

Those figures mean travellers from Ireland to Cyprus must show negative test results on arrival, for instance, while those travelling to Latvia are required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Sign up for our free travel newsletter!

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to 'Travel Insider', our free travel newsletter written by award-winning Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.

Online Editors