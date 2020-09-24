Ireland's Green List further slashed to just four countries - with one new addition

An Aer Lingus jet prepares to land at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in 2010. Photo: Tim Boyle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ireland's 'Green List' of countries that people can travel to without restricting their movements on return has been cut further today.

The revised list, due to take effect next Monday, September 28, is made up of just four countries - Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

The 'Green List' uses a cut-off of 25 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people, with rising incidences in Germany (27.0), Iceland (90.4), Lithuania (27.5) and Poland (25.6) leading to their removal after just one week.

Liechtenstein is the only new addition.

The list is updated every Thursday, with changes taking effect the following Monday, as an interim measure until a new European 'traffic light' system for travel is approved.

The common European approach is expected to be in place from mid-October and will see countries colour coded as red, orange or green based on a weekly assessment of their 14-day incidence of Covid-19 by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Other metrics such as the percentage rate of positive cases will also be a factor.

Under the proposed system, 'green' countries would have 25 cases or less per 100,000 people, 'orange' countries would have between 25 and 50 per 100,000, and 'red' countries would have more than 50.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair last week expressed disappointment at Ireland's interim approach, as it does not include 'orange' countries such as Italy, Greece or Sweden.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar this week said that different countries may opt into the 'traffic light' system in different ways.

“It is still a bit up in the air and there will be, certainly, flexibility as to how different countries treat amber and red,” he said.

“Green will be green, there’s no doubt about that, but amber and red may be treated differently by different countries, whether it’s testing or restricted movements.”

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs has also pointed out that travellers should be mindful of any restrictions at their destination.

Ireland's 14-day average is currently 71.6 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population - well above the 'red' threshold.

The figures mean travellers from Ireland to Cyprus must show negative test results on arrival, for instance, while those travelling to Latvia are required to self-isolate there for 10 days.

Meanwhile, calls have been growing for a pre-departure testing regime in Ireland to complement the proposed 'traffic light' system, eliminate quarantines and help to restore confidence in travel.

Dublin and Cork airports are reportedly in talks about establishing possible testing centres, and the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) today said it was in favour of pre-departure testing.

"Covid-19 testing has progressed rapidly since March," it said.

"The ITAA believes that the use of quick, accurate, easy to use and affordable testing measures could be an interim solution and have a positive effect on air travel in the coming weeks and months."

The Department of Health this week told the Irish Independent consideration is being given to additional travel measures, "including the nature of any testing regime".

However, it also pointed to what it termed the "elevated risk of imported cases of Covid-19" through international travel.

"The measures we have adopted in relation to international travel have been essential in suppressing the spread of the disease in Ireland," the Department said in a statement.

According to Government data, around 2pc of Ireland's cases are related to "travel abroad", a figure that has remained stable since June.

