Ireland's first Velo Rail opens – ‘it will put East Mayo on the map’

Two to five people can cycle the ‘railbikes’ along a rebooted railway line in Kiltimagh

Some 60 years since the last passengers travelled by rail from Kiltimagh, a new Velo Rail is allowing them take to the tracks once again.

This time, however, passengers will be producing their own pedal power.

The Kiltimagh Velo Rail Project is a new tourist attraction in Co Mayo allowing visitors to cycle along the rail track in special ‘railbikes’.

The kart-style bikes are mounted on the rails, with an overhead covering. They can seat two to five people, depending on the model.

After receiving a demo and practice run, visitors can proceed to cycle 7km either side of the town, before resting up as the railbikes are rotated, and cycling back to Kiltimagh Station.

The experience costs €40 per railbike (ie. for up to five people).

"The first of its kind in Ireland, it’s going to put this area and East Mayo very much on the map,” said Anna Connor, Tourism Development Officer at Mayo County Council.

The 'railbikes' at Kiltimagh Station

The track is described as “relatively flat”, with distance markers along the way.

Velo Rail riders “get the chance to take in the open air while experiencing all the local flora and fauna and the fantastic views”, its website says.

The “low-impact exercise option” is suitable for families with children, as well as senior citizens, and individuals who may have mobility limitations, Mayo County Council says.

However, groups are required to include at least two adults, “both of whom must have a reasonable level of fitness to be able to propel the railbike over the duration of the route”.

One of the railbikes can carry a standard wheelchair, its website adds.

Co Mayo has form when it comes to rebooting railways – it is home to Ireland’s original greenway, The Great Western Greenway, which opened in 2010 as a reimagination of the abandoned Achill to Westport railway line.

The Velo Rail was officially opened by Michael Ring TD last Friday, and was funded by Mayo Local Action Group (LAG) under the Rural Development Programme LEADER 2014 – 2022 and the Department Rural & Community Development.

See velorail.ie for more.