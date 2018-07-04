Ireland's first drive-thru Starbucks opens for business

Don't have time to sit in for your almond milk Latte Macchiato? Need that low-fat Mocha Frappuccino for the road?

Well, now you're sorted in Shannon.

The Shannon Free Zone this week opened Ireland's first drive-thru Starbucks.

The US coffee house chain opened the doors of its latest outlet on Tuesday - a 204sq metre unit developed by Shannon Group subsidiary, Shannon Commercial Properties.

Shannon Free Zone is one of the country's largest industrial parks, a 600-acre facility located next to Shannon Airport in Co. Clare.

It is currently home to 160 companies employing almost 8,000 people.

The new Starbucks is a single storey unit with indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a dock/meeting hub that will service the entire industrial estate.

Shannon Commercial Properties, Ray O'Driscoll, Managing Director, Grainne McInerney, Property Development Manager and Gerry Dillon, Head of Operations & Developments. Pic: Arthur Ellis.

The US based giant operates over 20,000 outlets globally, but this is the first drive-thru in the Republic of Ireland. It will employ 15 people in Shannon.

“We are currently working on the biggest investment programme of the millennium years in the Shannon Free Zone," said Ray O’Driscoll, Managing Director of Shannon Commercial Properties.

"We’re developing world-class property solutions and providing facilities for amenities such as Starbucks is a key part of our redevelopment strategy," he added.

“Companies want their locations to have these types of services and brands in place. The meeting hub there is also a great idea and everything has been built to the highest standard.

"We’re just looking forward now to our first cup of coffee there!”

Online Editors