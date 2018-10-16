Ireland's best hotel revealed by Good Hotel Guide 2019
Burren bolthole demonstrates "excellence in its field", according to one of the top UK hotel guides
Gregans Castle, set in the Burren near Ballyvaughan, Co Clare, has been revealed as the Good Hotel Guide's best hotel in Ireland for 2019.
The Good Hotel Guide is a leading independent guide, listing 860 editorially-selected properties throughout the UK and Ireland.
Each year, its editors announce 10 César award winners, named after legendary Swiss hotelier César Ritz, that demonstrate a particular "excellence in their field".
"The elegant, antique-filled interior gleams with modern art and fresh flowers," it says of Gregans Castle, a country house run by Simon Haden and Freddie McMurray.
It also singles out the hotel's captivating Burren views, head chef Robbie McCauley’s Atlantic and Burren-inspired menus, and nods to its pet-friendly nature - "a friendly cat may be curled up on one of the armchairs."
Good Hotel Guide César Awards 2019
- Newcomer of the year: Pentonbridge Inn, Penton, Cumbria
- Luxury hotel of the year: Kinloch Lodge, Sleat, Isle of Skye
- Seaside hotel of the year: The Nare, Veryan-in-Roseland, Cornwall
- Country hotel of the year: Tudor Farmhouse, Clearwell, Gloucestershire
- B&B of the year: Stoberry House, Wells, Somerset
- Romantic hotel of the year: The Salutation, Sandwich, Kent
- Inn of the year: The Star Inn, Harome, North Yorkshire
- Irish hotel of the year: Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Ireland
- Scottish hotel of the year: Knockendarroch Hotel, Pitlochry, Scotland
- Welsh restaurant-with-rooms of the year: Restaurant James Sommerin, Penarth, Wales
"This year’s 2019 César winners have demonstrated excellence at every turn, providing guests with delicious food and warm hospitality," said Good Hotel Guide co-editors Adam Raphael and Ian Belcher.
"They have also succeeded in getting the all-important basics right, from a comfortable mattress or very good ambient lighting to that vital but often overlooked welcoming atmosphere and smooth service.”
Celeb guests at Gregans, where a dinner, bed and breakfast offer starts from €379 per room, have included Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone and Ewan McGregor.
The Good Hotel Guide 2019: Great Britain & Ireland is available now at £16 on goodhotelguide.com, or or priced at £20 in UK bookshops.
Read more:The Fab 50: Ireland's 50 best places to stay for 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ireland's hotel of the year named at Georgina Campbell Awards
- Two Irish hotels named among Europe's Top 10 resorts for 2018
- The Fab 50: Ireland's 50 best places to stay for 2018
- Pet-friendly Ireland: 100 great places to eat, stay and play with your pooch!