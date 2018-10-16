Ireland's best hotel revealed by Good Hotel Guide 2019

Gregans Castle, set in the Burren near Ballyvaughan, Co Clare, has been revealed as the Good Hotel Guide's best hotel in Ireland for 2019.

Gregans Castle, set in the Burren near Ballyvaughan, Co Clare, has been revealed as the Good Hotel Guide's best hotel in Ireland for 2019.

The Good Hotel Guide is a leading independent guide, listing 860 editorially-selected properties throughout the UK and Ireland.

Each year, its editors announce 10 César award winners, named after legendary Swiss hotelier César Ritz, that demonstrate a particular "excellence in their field".

"The elegant, antique-filled interior gleams with modern art and fresh flowers," it says of Gregans Castle, a country house run by Simon Haden and Freddie McMurray.

It also singles out the hotel's captivating Burren views, head chef Robbie McCauley’s Atlantic and Burren-inspired menus, and nods to its pet-friendly nature - "a friendly cat may be curled up on one of the armchairs."

Good Hotel Guide César Awards 2019

Gregan's Castle Gregan's Castle Gregan's Castle: mouthwatering crab Gregan's Castle. Photo: Andrew Downes Creamed goat's cheese with strawberry and gingerbread from Gregan's Castle Gregan's Castle Gregan's Castle's fine dining

Newcomer of the year: Pentonbridge Inn, Penton, Cumbria

Pentonbridge Inn, Penton, Cumbria Luxury hotel of the year: Kinloch Lodge, Sleat, Isle of Skye

Kinloch Lodge, Sleat, Isle of Skye Seaside hotel of the year: The Nare, Veryan-in-Roseland, Cornwall

The Nare, Veryan-in-Roseland, Cornwall Country hotel of the year: Tudor Farmhouse, Clearwell, Gloucestershire

Tudor Farmhouse, Clearwell, Gloucestershire B&B of the year: Stoberry House, Wells, Somerset

Stoberry House, Wells, Somerset Romantic hotel of the year: The Salutation, Sandwich, Kent

The Salutation, Sandwich, Kent Inn of the year: The Star Inn, Harome, North Yorkshire

The Star Inn, Harome, North Yorkshire Irish hotel of the year: Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Ireland

Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Ireland Scottish hotel of the year: Knockendarroch Hotel, Pitlochry, Scotland

Knockendarroch Hotel, Pitlochry, Scotland Welsh restaurant-with-rooms of the year: Restaurant James Sommerin, Penarth, Wales

"This year’s 2019 César winners have demonstrated excellence at every turn, providing guests with delicious food and warm hospitality," said Good Hotel Guide co-editors Adam Raphael and Ian Belcher.

"They have also succeeded in getting the all-important basics right, from a comfortable mattress or very good ambient lighting to that vital but often overlooked welcoming atmosphere and smooth service.”

Celeb guests at Gregans, where a dinner, bed and breakfast offer starts from €379 per room, have included Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone and Ewan McGregor.

The Good Hotel Guide 2019: Great Britain & Ireland is available now at £16 on goodhotelguide.com, or ‎or priced at £20 in UK bookshops.

Read more:

Online Editors