Ireland's best breakfasts revealed - hot hotels and 'hidden heroes' of Georgina Campbell Awards

You knew John and Francis Brennan are At Your Service. But did you know they also serve the best five-star breakfast in Ireland?

That's according to food and hospitality legend Georgina Campbell, who unveiled her annual Irish Breakfast Awards in Dublin today.

The awards, held in association with Fáilte Ireland, honour Ireland’s best breakfasts, tastiest brunch venues and top Irish breakfast menus for 2019.

As well as the Brennan brothers' Park Hotel Kenmare, 2019 winners included Dublin's Fumbally Cafe (Best Brunch), Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford (Best Irish Breakfast at a Visitor Attraction) and Roscommon's Castlemine Farm (Best Bacon).

“A recent Australian survey may have tried to debunk the idea that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but our bodies – and our visitors - know better," Campbell told award winners at Dublin's InterContinental Hotel.

Ireland's breakfast options are widening and sustainability and local sourcing are improving, she said, though the Full Irish remains a strong favourite.

It still imparts "the holiday feeling", respondents to a survey said.

Best Irish Breakfast: 5-star hotel

Winner: Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

Highly Commended: Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore, Co Waterford

Highly Commended: The Merchant Hotel, Belfast

Highly Commended: The Westbury Hotel, Dublin

Highly Commended: The Heritage Killenard, Killenard, Co Laois

The Park Hotel, Kenmare

Best Irish Breakfast: 4-star hotel

Winner: Marlfield House Hotel, Gorey, Co Wexford

Highly Commended: Dunraven Arms, Adare, Co Limerick

Highly Commended: Granville Hotel, Waterford

Highly Commended: Bushmills Inn, Bushmills, Co Antrim

Highly Commended: Sheedy’s Hotel, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

Best Irish Breakfast: 3-star hotel

Winner: Dingle Benners Hotel, Dingle, Co Kerry

Highly Commended: The Huntsman Inn, Galway

Highly Commended: Aran Islands Hotel, Inis Mór, Co Galway

Highly Commended: Carrygerry Country House, Co Clare

Highly Commended: Zuni Restaurant & Boutique Hotel, Kilkenny

Best Irish Breakfast: Country House

Winner: Virginia Park Lodge, Virginia, Co Cavan

Highly Commended: Rathsallagh House, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow

Highly Commended: Rosleague Manor, Letterfrack, Co Galway

Highly Commended: Dunnanelly Country House, Co Down

Highly Commended: Lodge at Ashford Castle, Co Mayo

Best Irish Breakfast: Guest House

Winner: Wineport Lodge, Glasson, Co Westmeath

Highly Commended: Castlewood House, Dingle, Co Kerry

Highly Commended: Killarney Lodge, Killarney, Co Kerry

Highly Commended: Gleesons Townhouse, Roscommon

Highly Commended: Blackwell House, Scarva, Co Armagh

Castlewood pancakes. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Best Irish Breakfast: B&B

Winner: Bantry House and Garden, Bantry, Co Cork

Highly Commended: Shelburne Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry

Highly Commended: Aldridge Lodge, Duncannon, Co Wexford

Highly Commended: Ardawn House, Galway, Co Galway

Highly Commended: Ghan House, Carlingford, Co Louth

Best Irish Breakfast: Visitor Attraction

Winner: Hook Lighthouse, Hook Head, Co Wexford

Highly Commended: Castle Café, Blackrock Castle, Cork

Highly Commended: Lennons@VISUAL, Carlow, Co Carlow

Highly Commended: The Kitchen, Galway City Museum, Galway

Highly Commended: Avoca Café, Malahide Castle, Malahide, Co Dublin

The awards also saw Breac.House in Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal win for Best Irish Breakfast Menu, while The Fumbally took the prize for Best Brunch.

Now in their third year, the Irish Breakfast Awards are chosen by incognito inspectors and celebrate "the people who strive to make the first meal of the day a particularly special experience for visitors and regulars alike," Campbell says.

Sunrise at Hook Lighthouse. Photo by Paul Holmes

The significance of the humble breakfast "cannot be underestimated", and provides a unique way not only to impress visitors, but to showcase the quality of local Irish ingredients and boost Ireland's growing food reputation, she added.

“Getting the basics right is so important," said Neven Maguire, a special guest at the event and a man whose morning feasts were voted Best Irish Breakfast in the Irish Independent's Reader Travel Awards 2019.

"At MacNean House, we put as much emphasis on giving our guests as memorable a food experience for breakfast as the dinner the night before. It is the last meal our guests have before they leave, so we want to make it special.”

A survey of accommodation providers conducted for the awards indicated an increased awareness for the importance of the breakfast experience, as well as telling local food stories by name-checking authentic local producers and suppliers.

However, the message is not being universally heard.

Sourcing local, seasonal and quality produce is "often overlooked" in Ireland when it comes to the first meal of the day, Campbell cautioned.

A separate Breakfast Foods category honoured the "hidden heroes" she said should feature more regularly on Irish breakfast menus.

Best Irish Breakfast Foods 2018

Meats: Castlemine Farm, Co Roscommon

Fish: Woodcock Smokery, Co Cork

Eggs: Clonarn Clover, Co Meath

Dairy: Glenisk Organic Dairy, Co Offaly

Cereal: Paddy O’s Granola, Co Laois

Fruit: Keeling’s Juices, Co Dublin

Bread: Longueville House, Mallow, Co Cork

Online Editors