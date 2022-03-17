Ireland’s 104km pilgrimage route set to rival Camino

Ireland’s rival to the Camino in Spain hopes to use its first full year of activity since the Covid-19 pandemic to boost the numbers using the ancient route and its international profile.

The pilgrimage path of St Declan ranks as one of the most ancient holy routes in Ireland - and traces the reputed trek made by St Declan between Ardmore in Waterford to Cashel in Tipperary to meet with St Patrick. Crossing some of the most historic and picturesque areas of Ireland, St Declan's Way has been described as a fitting alternative to the Camino in Spain.

It starts and finishes at some of the holiest sites in Ireland - from the cliff top monastery founded by St Declan in Ardmore through to the Rock of Cashel which, in Celtic Ireland, had enormous religious and political significance.

It also travels through Lismore with its picturesque castle and links to the Dukes of Devonshire.

Amongst those who have extolled the beauty of the route is former President Mary McAleese.

The 104km route is usually undertaken in five organised stages of around 20km each and travels through Cashel, Cahir, Goatenbridge, Lismore, Aglish and Ardmore.

No organised pilgrimages were undertaken in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic - but special pilgrimage 'pods' operated on a limited basis last year.

It is hoped this year will see a significant increase in the usage of the historic pilgrimage trek.

Three years ago, more than 1,500 pilgrims and walkers sampled St Declan's Way.

Now a series of special briefing evenings on the pilgrimage path are being staged.

The first takes place at Cahir House Hotel on March 28 and the second on April 4 at Mount Melleray Abbey, both of which have an 8pm start.

The St Declan's Way Steering committee wants to engage with landowners, tourism operators and community groups along the route.

A new St. Declan’s Way map brochure and pilgrim passport is being produced while online information about the trek is also being enhanced.

Pilgrim Paths Ireland chairman John G O'Dwyer previously said it was remarkable that large parts of the route had effectively been restored by voluntary effort.

“There is now a pilgrim path in Ireland offering a very similar experience to the Spanish Camino that now provides the perfect opportunity for personal renewal as part of a one-week walking holiday,” he said.

Mr O'Dwyer penned an acclaimed book on Ireland's ancient pilgrimage routes.

He said people undertake such routes for a variety of reasons from recreation to meditation and from curiosity to religious commitment.

“Doing the pilgrim paths is when you come back and you go to the world we came from. The size of the landscape and everything else - you see it all in its true proportions. It’s a great leveller, no matter who you are - you have exactly the same journey, the same feelings.”

The redevelopment of St Declan's Way was supported six years ago by a €150,000 grant from the Department of Rural Development's special recreation fund.