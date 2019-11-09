Ireland ‘will prosper’ after Brexit while Britain becomes ‘Norway minus’

When you hear the word, do your eyes glaze over?

Does your stomach sink?

That was one challenge facing the organisers of ‘Let’s Talk Tourism’, the annual forum held in Killarney, Co Kerry, yesterday.

The B-word hangs over tourism like the Sword of Damocles. It’s serious stuff; any self-respecting industry conference has to deal with it. But what speaker could possibly discuss it without audiences dozing off?

Simon Calder, that's who.

“I absolutely voted for remain," the renowned Independent (UK) travel journalist declared, springing from the traps in a talk that saw him describe Brexit as “the 21st century’s best ever example of ‘be careful what you wish for'."

A witty, whistle-stop tour of Britain’s journey into chaos followed, with slides of David Cameron (was that really just three years ago?), Theresa May and Boris Johnson illustrating “quite a succession of the worst PMs in history”.

Not only does Calder believe Brexit could happen, but he said the fallout will take Britain from "German +++" to "Norway minus”.

He predicted plenty of “economic self-harm” and widespread confusion about what it means for travel - from international driving permits to insurance and air fares.

Attendees at the 2019 'Let's Talk Tourism' forum in Killarney. Photo: Don MacMonagle

"It's an absolute mess," he sighed. "When you've voted out Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney, please send them over. We need them."

"Ireland will prosper,” Calder went on to say, laying out a post-Brexit scenario where “magnificent” air links deliver fresh waves of travellers continuing to seek a welcoming, accessible, English-speaking destination.

"Ireland will naturally capitalise, though there will be some competition from Scotland, which I imagine will no longer be in the UK from 2030."

Taking Irish tourism to the next level

Calder was the highlight of the conference, chaired by journalist and broadcaster Olivia O’Leary chair at Killarney’s Great Southern Hotel.

Another speaker, Ruth Andrews of the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC), described 2019 as “the reset year” for Irish tourism, taking square aim at the government’s “missed opportunity” to restore the 9pc VAT rate.

Brexit isn’t the only threat, she said. After years of growth, Ireland’s tourism industry was now “taking stock” as revenue remains flat, airlines like Hainan and Norwegian reduce routes and global competition picks up.

Earlier, Minister of State for Tourism & Sport Brendan Griffin had pulled a focus on the good news - rising visitor numbers, a new regional access fund, growing greenways and, dramatically, the prospect of an Adare bypass.

Ears pricked up. Wait… could that really happen?

Andrews’ optimism was more cautious.

“We must stay agile; we must stay on our toes,” the ITIC CEO advised, going on to lament the Republic of Ireland’s failure to develop game-changing tourist experiences during the good times.

“Look what Titanic did for Belfast. Or what the Guggenheim did for Bilbao,” she said, offering suggestions like “a spectacular glass-edge cliff walk” on the west coast and an Eden Project-style addition to our forests.

Pricey? Sure. “But they are examples of innovative and transformative projects that could bring Irish tourism to that next level.”

From Brexit to a tantalising bypass...

Food was central to discussions, the future of tourism was debated by heavyweights like journalist Eoghan Corry and Niall Gibbons of Tourism Ireland, and the issue of sustainability stayed firmly front and centre.

The big question - can travel both grow, and be sustainable?

“Our desire to be sustainable and our desire to travel are both going to continue to grow, so we have to get them to come together, not to collide," said Tina O'Dwyer of online events and training platform, The Tourism Space.

Tourism shouldn’t be painted as “the bad boy or girl in the room”, she said - it could be a net contributor, leading the way in sustainability.

"It's too expensive not to be sustainable," was the take of the OECD’s Jane Stacey, who spoke on mega- and future trends in tourism.

"If we don't move to sustainability, then we risk destroying tourism... it's not separate to competitiveness. It's integral to it."

Working together is key, Stacey said. Ireland needs a “common vision”, with industry, policymakers, communities and businesses committing to sustainability in a way that “goes beyond government cycles”.

Together, who knows what we can achieve… perhaps even a prosperous Brexit.

Or an Adare bypass.

NB: Pól Ó Conghaile participated in the forum as a panel moderator.

Online Editors