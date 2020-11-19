Ireland turns ‘orange’ under EU traffic light system for travel 

Improvements in Ireland’s Covid-19 figures during Level 5 lockdown have seen it switch from ‘red’ to ‘orange’ in this week's EU’s ‘traffic light’ travel updates.

The Canary Islands have also gone from ‘red’ to ‘orange’ in the weekly review.

Both now join Iceland and parts of Greece, Norway and Finland on the 'orange' list. Only Greenland and a single region in Finland are 'green'; everywhere else is 'red' or 'grey'.

Under Level 5, Irish residents are advised to avoid all non-essential travel, and passengers arriving here must abide by local restrictions.

However, if lockdown restrictions ease in the coming weeks, and Ireland continues to rate as 'orange' or moves to 'green', that may open the door to a small but significant increase in travel.

Passengers from 'orange' countries generally face less restrictions than those from 'red', though this can differ from region to region.

Ireland allows travellers from ‘orange’ areas to avoid quarantine if they carry proof of a negative PCR test result gained within the previous 72 hours, for example, while arrivals from ‘red’ countries must quarantine for 14 days.

That will change on November 29, when passengers from 'red' regions or countries outside the EU can shorten quarantine with a negative PCR test result after five days.

Though NPHET and the Government continue to take a hard line on travel, the step-down from 'red' to 'orange' will not go unnoticed by people thinking of returning home for Christmas.

The EU's ‘traffic light’ maps are updated every Thursday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), based on data provided by member states.

Under the system, countries rate ‘orange' if they either have an average of fewer than 50 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days and a positive test result rate of 4pc or higher, or a rate of between 50 and 150 cases per 100,000 with positive results of less than 4pc.

As of yesterday, Ireland's 14-day incidence rate was 121.3 per 100,000 people, and its seven-day test positivity rate was 3.8pc.

Regions are rated as 'grey' if there is insufficient information or if the testing rate is lower than 300 cases per 100,000.

Overall, figures have trended downwards since lockdown, although a recent spike has worried public health experts, coronavirus is surging in Europe, and NPHET has said it is too early to make a call on Christmas travel.

The news comes as PCR testing picks up pace in Irish airports, with Dublin, Cork and Shannon all partnering with private healthcare companies to launch services in the past week.

The walk- and drive-thru PCR tests range from €99 to €189, depending on the type and how long it takes to get results.

Separately, the European Commission yesterday threw its weight behind rapid antigen testing, encouraging member states to adopt more widespread use of the screening tests.

Antigen tests are faster and cheaper than PCR tests, but also less reliable. The Irish Government has approved only PCR tests as a “gold standard” in travel for now, but has said this may be reviewed.

Aer Lingus welcomed the EC's step.

Any testing needs to be "rapid, affordable and scalable” to facilitate a meaningful increase in safe international travel", it said in a statement.

