Ireland ranked No.2 among world's 'most excellent' places to travel

Ireland is the second-best country in the world for excellent service, according to a new ranking of destinations by global review website, TripAdvisor.

Iceland topped the list of tourism destinations with the highest percentage of TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence recipients, pipping Ireland to the post.

Roughly 7pc of properties listed on TripAdvisor have received a Certificate of Excellence for 2018, the site says, but the percentage of properties is higher in some countries and cities than others - the basis for its latest awards. Tripadvisor's 'Most Excellent' Countries 2018

Iceland Ireland United Kingdom Greece Morocco France The Netherlands Italy Portugal Belgium TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence are awarded to accommodations, restaurants and experiences using an algorithm "that takes into account the quality, quantity, and recency of user reviews," according to the company. Properties must be rated at least four out of five in site reviews, and have been listed for 12 months, to be considered.

At a city level, Dublin places sixth overall on a list topped by Key West, in Florida, USA, followed by Reykjavík and Edinburgh. TripAdvisor's 'Most Excellent' Cities 2018

Key West, USA Reykjavik, Iceland Edinburgh, UK Marrakech, Morocco Amsterdam, The Netherlands Dublin, Ireland Bali, Indonesia Krakow, Poland Glasgow, UK New Orleans, USA TripAdvisor announces several Travellers' Choice Awards every year, including country-specific nods like best hotel in Ireland and best Irish beach, but this is the first time it has ranked destinations by Certificate of Excellence properties. The Loop, Chicago In other awards, Chicago topped the list of 'most excellent' cities for accommodation, while Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic was named the city with the top percentage of Certificates of Excellence for attractions/experiences.

Dublin also makes its restaurants list, in ninth place.

TripAdvisor's 'Most Excellent' Restaurants 2018

Key West, USA Reykjavik, Iceland Bali, Indonesia Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Venice, Italy Florence, Italy Edinburgh, UK Amsterdam, The Netherlands Dublin, Ireland Krakow, Poland "When travellers see a Certificate of Excellence sticker or certificate on display, they immediately know that the business has a track record of offering highly rated guest or diner experiences," said Neela Pal, a spokesperson for TripAdvisor.

Online Editors