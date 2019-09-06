Ireland dishes up 'world's longest food festival' for hungry tourists

How about a feast at the foot of Mount Errigal? A kids' kitchen takeover in Kinsale, a buffalo farm tour in Wexford, or oyster shucking in Galway?

You've plenty of time to do them all - thanks to 'Taste the Island', a 12-week campaign Fáilte Ireland is calling "world's longest food festival".

The programme kicks off today at the Taste of West Cork festival, and will serve up some 700 food and drink events before winding up on November 30.

The aim of this autumnal indulgence?

To raise the profile of Ireland's food and drink experience and encourage off-peak holidays, says Tracey Coughlan, Fáilte Ireland's Manager of Food Tourism.

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, with TV presenter Angela Scanlon at a launch event for Taste the Island. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

"Ireland is amongst the best food destinations in the world. What we have that others don't is a great reputation for the quality of our export produce, but also for fantastic hospitality. That's the magic we can being to the holiday experience."

Food tourism on the menu

Food and drink are tempting international tourists like never before - their appetites whetted by celeb chefs, TV shows and mouthwatering Insta snaps.

In Ireland, visitors already spend €2 billion on meals and drinks every year, Fáilte Ireland says - a whopping 35pc of the country's overall tourism revenue.

However, research shows that most still experience our thriving food and drink scenes as "a pleasant surprise" rather than a reason to visit in the first place.

"Our greatest issue is that we are unknown in that sphere of quality food and drink experiences," Coughlan says.

It's not just international visitors, either.

"Many of us [at home] aren't aware of this renaissance or revolution in Irish food and drink that has happened over the last 10 years. So the big call is to encourage our own people to get out and explore and be proud of what we have to offer."

Another aim of the campaign is to spread tourism beyond busy hubs like Dublin to regions that see their seasons start to tail off in early autumn.

A three-year feast

Taste the Island will run for three years. The all-island programme is backed by Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and a €1.5m marketing budget that includes international events in France and Italy next week.

Irish chefs, producers, craftspeople and the hospitality industry are all being encouraged to row in, developing everything from special 'Taste the Island' hotel deals to themed dishes and new festival events.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for people to reimagine their own businesses, particularly those who are struggling a little bit, like the pub sector," Coughlan says.

"The response of the industry has been incredible, and the surprise of the domestic consumer is going to be brilliant when they get out and explore."

Find out more at discoverireland.ie/taste-the-island.

Taste the Island: 5 Fab Foodie Events

Oysters in Galway City. Photo: Fáilte Ireland

Airfield Festival of Food, Dublin

Meet makers, browse an artisan and street food village, learn about backwood cooking and bushcraft and watch traditional farming tasks like egg collecting and cow milking during this fab - and free - weekend festival. Sept 7-8; airfield.ie.

Kids' Kitchen Takeover, Kinsale

Working with producers, farmers, fishermen and chefs, kids can learn where food comes from and prepare food in real restaurant kitchens. Guests will include Ross Lewis and local hero, Martin Shanahan. November; kinsalerestaurants.com.

Catch & Cook at Renvyle House

Catch your own fish on Rusheenduff Lake and learn how to prepare it, along with veg from the kitchen garden, at Renvyle House. Prices from €135pp, including B&B, fly-fishing, dinner and cookery demo. Sept/October; 095 46100; renvyle.com.

Harvest Moon Supper, Hook Head

Wexford's Hook Lighthouse hosts its annual Harvest Moon celebration on September 14. Join the fish n' chip supper, take a private tour and sup local wine and craft beer... while praying for friendly weather. Tickets €35pp; hookheritage.ie.

A Willy Wonka Edible Paradise, Glengarriff

Join an Edible Garden tour with RHS horticulturalist Adam Carveth at the Garden of Re-Imagination in Glengariff, Co Cork. Tours run Friday to Mondays up to September 30th, with a tasting lunch included from €25/€15pp. 089 708-1099; twogreenshoots.com.

