International travel to return within weeks via 'air bridges' as Phase two of lockdown rolls out

Minister Heather Humphreys has said limited international air travel will return in the coming weeks as Ireland looks to negotiate 'air bridges' with countries who have suppressed Covid-19.

Ms Humphreys said it is a "challenging time for everyone" particularly those in the aviation industry as the "virus has no mercy", but that international travel will commence within weeks.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Humphreys said Irish air travel has been slower to be rebooted because Ireland is behind other countries in terms of our suppression of the coronavirus.

As Ireland is set to approve the next phase of the country’s road map out of coronavirus lockdown later today, Ms Humphrey's said that travel restrictions will be eased in the coming weeks..

"We are behind other countries in terms of the stage we're at with the virus, and that's why there's differences between us, and other EU countries," she said.

"That said, the Taoiseach confirmed yesterday that as the world returns to a new normal, we're planning to reintroduce international air travel through air bridges.

"This would mean arranging deals with countries that have flattened the curve to a similar level as, as we have.

"So we be looking at lifting travel restrictions, if people are flying to and from countries where the virus has been successfully suppressed, so, this is weeks away and it's far too early for anyone to book holidays yet, but I want to be clear that we have plans in place, and we will activate them as soon as it is safe to do so."

The Monaghan TD said that as restrictions are eased under the next phase of leaving lockdown, the will message from Government will change from staying at home to “stay local”.

“It will be stay local and I would also ask people to shop local and stay safe,” she said.

In the original road map, phase two would see some workplaces and small retail outlets reopen; the distance restriction on exercise extended from 5km to 20km; and people allowed to visit the homes of those cocooning, as long as personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing are used.

Up to four people would also be allowed to visit other households, while sports teams could resume non-contact training in small groups.

The Government will also announce changes to the 350 euro weekly Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

Ms Humphreys said it will be extended “for months and not weeks”.

She said that no-one who was working full time before the pandemic will see the payment cut but that part-time workers will see “some changes”.

Asked if part-time workers will be put on the standard unemployment payment of 203 euro per week, Ms Humphreys said: “Part-time workers, they will not be worse off than when they are working.”

She added: “There are anomalies in the scheme and they are well documented… someone who was working for a couple of hours on a Saturday were entitled to get the 350 euro payment and that was not sustainable so there will be changes to that.”

Online Editors