Inside George Best’s childhood home, where visitors can stay overnight in Belfast

George Best was born and grew up in East Belfast

The stairway and family photos at 16 Burren Way

One of the bedrooms in George Best's childhood home

IN 1961, a soccer-mad 15-year-old left his home in East Belfast’s Cregagh Estate to follow his dreams in Manchester.

This wasn’t just any kid. It was George Best, and those footballing dreams went on to electrify fans not just at Old Trafford, but all over the world.

Sixty years later, fans can travel back in time by visiting the star’s childhood home at 16 Burren Way, thanks to a new “60s-style” visitor experience.

Expand Close George Best's childhood home at 16 Burren Way, Belfast / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp George Best's childhood home at 16 Burren Way, Belfast

The house has been retro-refurbished to look as it would have back in 1961, and visitors can flick through old school reports, view family and football photos and even sleep in Best’s bedroom.

That’s right – the house is available for overnight stays on georgebesthouse.com or airbnb.ie from around £129/€152 per night, including fees.

Purchased from the Best family in 2011, the house has been preserved by the regeneration charity EastSide Partnership, and refurbished in partnership with EastSide Tourism and with funding from Tourism NI’s Visitor Experience Development Grant.

Read More





Expand Close A football kit displayed at George Best's childhood home / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A football kit displayed at George Best's childhood home

The overnight stays have been available since 2011, but in the coming weeks, EastSide Tourism says it will announce details of a new audio tour developed in partnership with Best’s sister, Barbara McNarry, “for day visitors to enjoy”.

Best was capped 37 times for Northern Ireland, and became one of football’s first celebrities (he was dubbed “the Fifth Beatle”) before his death in 2005 at the age of 59. Three years earlier, he had undergone a liver transplant following a long and public battle with alcoholism.

Expand Close The stairway and family photos at 16 Burren Way / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The stairway and family photos at 16 Burren Way

Best’s parents, Ann and Dickie, first moved into the house in January, 1949 – the Cregagh estate was new and its houses “greatly sought after as they included a bathroom”, according to the GeorgeBestHouse.com website.

“At the height of George’s career the house was often under siege by the press and the family had to sit with the blinds closed on many occasions to try to get some privacy,” it adds.

Expand Close One of the bedrooms in George Best's childhood home / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the bedrooms in George Best's childhood home

“This is a unique experience for fans of George Best," said Chris Armstrong of EastSide Tourism, adding that the refurbishment would “transport visitors back to the 60s to a very special and important time in George’s life”.

"It will add to the range and quality of visitor experiences in the east of Belfast and meet the increasing demand for local and authentic tourism offerings,” said Caroline Bell, Funding Manager with Tourism NI.

A George Best Trail can also be followed in East Belfast.



