Independent journalists scoop several top travel writing awards

Irish Independent Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile has been named Travel Journalist of the Year at the annual Travel Extra Awards.

The overall win capped a remarkable night for Independent News & Media journalists and contributors, who dominated the awards across several categories.



Sunday Independent writers picked up two awards, with Gemma Fullam winning the 'Best Short-haul' category for an in-depth feature on Vienna, and Madeleine Keane taking the 'Best Adventure' writing prize for her piece on Botswana.



Herald journalist Tom Sweeney won the 'Best Digital Media' award, while the awards also saw freelance contributor Isabelle Conway win 'Best Ski Feature' for a winter travel piece on Pamporovo in The Sunday World.



This is Pól Ó Conghaile's sixth time to be named Travel Journalist of the Year, an unprecedented achievement in Irish travel journalism.

Winners at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards at the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

The Irish Independent and Independent.ie Travel Editor also won 'Best Home Market' story for his Weekend Magazine feature on the Blasket Islands.

The Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards were announced at a ceremony sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office and Costa Daurada at Dublin's Clayton Hotel last Friday night.

Winners were chosen by a panel of senior Irish journalists; and the evening also saw the Spanish Tourism Office present a special award to Travel Extra editor, Eoghan Corry, for his outstanding contribution to the industry.

The wins follow a separate haul of six awards for Independent journalists at the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards last November.

They saw Charlie Weston honoured for Campaigning Journalism, Vincent Hogan named Sports Writer of the Year, and Amy Molloy win Young Journalist of the Year.



Sunday Independent reporters Maeve Sheehan, Mark O'Regan and Wayne O'Connor were awarded the Investigation Journalism prize, while Barry Egan took home the prize for Showbiz Journalist of the Year.

Online Editors