If you're going to San Francisco: Dublin Airport welcomes new flights to California

The non-stop service takes off on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from June 6, 2020 - with Economy, Economy Plus, Premium Plus and Polaris classes likely to be available.

Taking approximately 11 hours, it will be the second direct service to the city from Dublin, as Aer Lingus already operates a San Francisco flight.

“United is a valued customer serving Dublin Airport for more than two decades, and we are particularly delighted to see it adding a fourth destination to its route network next summer,” said the airport's Managing Director, Vincent Harrison.

United also flies to Chicago, Newark, and Washington D.C. from Dublin.

“Dublin and Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech," added United’s Vice President of International Network, Patrick Quayle.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, at its 2019 end-of-year review. Picture by Shane O'Neill, SON Photographic.

“Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business.

The announcement will also be a boon to inbound tourism, coming in a week when Tourism Ireland described 2019 as a "mixed year" for Irish tourism.

A softening of the market this year was due in part to "the first decline in air access to Ireland in eight years", CEO Niall Gibbons said at its end-of-year review, along with uncertainty around Brexit, among other factors.

However, overseas tourism is still set to deliver €5.8 billion in revenue and 11.2m visitors in 2019 - "just short" of last year, according to Tourism Ireland.

As well as gaining new 2020 routes such as Shanghai (via Helsinki) and Tel Aviv, Dublin has also lost high-profile services in recent months, including flights to Beijing and Hong Kong.

Last month, the airport announced its first monthly decline in passenger numbers since March 2014, although it remains on course for record year, with overall passenger numbers up 5pc to 30.6 million by the end of November.

A further 1.2 million people will travel through the airport over Christmas alone.

