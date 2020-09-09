'If this happened to a multinational, there would be uproar' - Irish travel agents pack their suitcases for protest

They say their concerns haven't been listened to. Now, a group of Irish travel agents is taking their story to Leinster House, suitcases in tow.

Representing a cross-section of the industry, 15 agents will arrive at the Dáil at 12 noon today, wheeling symbolic suitcases and presenting the Government with a petition that has gained over 6,000 signatures in a week.

"Travel agents have been the worst hit industry during the pandemic," explains Linda Jones of The Travel Boutique in Bray, Co Wicklow - one of the protest organisers.

"We have had six months of zero income, but on top of that have had to refund every single booking we had taken in last year for 2020."

September brought further bad news, with a reduction of support payments under the revised Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme - posing a further threat to over 3,000 jobs in the sector.

After months of lobbying, the mood is increasingly desperate.

"We've met so many ministers, so many members of the opposition," says Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association.

"They're all very sympathetic, which is great. But sympathy does not last long when you have no income for six months. We need action like the pubs got action."

The industry wants to see the Government to re-instate the wage subsidy scheme for the sector, and provide grant aid to help keep agents trading through the bleak winter ahead.

"If additional supports are not made available, there will be widespread collapse in the industry, with many companies closing resulting in job losses and subsequent impacts on consumers," Dawson has said.

Since the pandemic began, six travel agencies have already ceased trading and several more will either not have renewed their licenses with the Commission for Aviation Regulation, or will not renew them this November.

"If this happened to any multinational company, there would have been uproar to think that 3,000 jobs could be allowed go," Jones says.

"But because we are all small, family-run businesses dotted around the country, it's just kind of slipped through the net. There are so many people shouting for attention, it's very difficult to make yourself heard."

Without proper supports to re-employ their staff, agents say, they will be unable to continue helping the 400,000 Irish people the ITAA says are currently seeking refunds and rebookings, let alone process future bookings.

"The problem is these are such highly skilled staff; you can't just have somebody walk in off the street and get a job in a travel agent," Jones says. "It takes about five years to become a fully qualified travel professional."

With ongoing uncertainty around international travel, many in the industry would also like to see the green list replaced by a rapid Covid-19 testing regime.

"The conversation needs to move past the blunt instrument of no non-essential travel and the confusion caused by green lists and quarantines," says David Slattery of Stein Travel.

"How did a trip outside of Ireland become the demon in the whole health policy narrative? We need a system of rapid testing at airports coupled with a one- to two-day quarantine until the results come back."

"The longer we continue with an ineffective regime... the more irreparable damage will be done."

