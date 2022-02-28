Iceland opens to all travellers, including unvaccinated

All Covid-19 restrictions have been removed in Iceland – including rules on international travel.

Holidaymakers and business travellers will be able to visit regardless of vaccination status.

Iceland’s health minister, Willum Thor Thorsson, called the move a “turning point”. He said that low cases of serious illness amid current high infection rates enabled the rule relaxation.

“We can truly rejoice at this turning-point, but nonetheless I encourage people to be careful, practise personal infection prevention measures and not to interact with others if they notice symptoms,” he said.

No disease prevention measures will be in place at the border, regardless of whether arriving travellers are vaccinated.

"All visitors are welcome, regardless of vaccination status, with no requirement to pre-register before visiting,” said a statement on Iceland Air’s website.

“There is no longer a requirement for a PCR test to board aircraft, and no testing or quarantine upon arrival. There is no longer a requirement to present a certificate of vaccination or of prior Covid-19 infection.”

Iceland Air flies from Dublin to Reykjavík. The new budget airline Play is also planning to fly between the two cities from April.

Clive Stacey, founder of specialist tour operator Discover the World, said: “We have been operating holidays in Iceland safely for the greater part of the pandemic.

“The country’s scientist and politicians have acted in an exemplary way, gaining the respect of its people, and vaccination rates are amongst the highest in Europe.

“Although infection rates are also high right now, hospitalisation from Covid is extremely low.

“Iceland as a holiday destination is ready and willing to welcome visitors and we are receiving an unprecedented number of enquiries.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2, said: “It represents a country saying that travel is back to how it looked before the pandemic.

Iceland is recording about 2,500 new infections daily – an extremely high number for a country of under 370,000 people. It means that around one in 20 residents are contracting Covid-19 each week.

“About 110,000 individuals have already been diagnosed with Covid-19 but it is estimated from antibody testing that the same number already has been infected without being diagnosed,” the official statement read.

Separately, Switzerland has also scrapped Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

“There are no longer any public health measures at the border for people entering Switzerland from countries or regions without a variant of concern,” according to the travel advisory section of Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Passengers travelling from Ireland to Switzerland are not required to present evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, recovery or a negative test and are not required to complete a Swiss Passenger Locator Form,” it adds.

Passengers arriving in or returning to Ireland, of course, must continue to fill out a Personal Locator Form and show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative pre-departure test result.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile