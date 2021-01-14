'I was surprised by how clear it was' - Stunning photo of snowy Wales taken from Dublin

Watching images whizz by on social media can feel like the Matrix. But every now and one stops you in your tracks.

That's happening with Niall O'Carroll's photograph of Snowdon in North Wales, which he says was taken in crisp, clear weather this Tuesday.

The big deal? The photo was taken from Dublin.

Specifically, from the Ben of Howth, an elevated position of around 171m, giving a view over local houses across the Irish Sea.

Snowden, set in Snowdonia National Park, is the highest mountain in Wales.

It lies almost 140km from the Howth Peninsula, but clear weather, sun and snow helped create definition, Niall says, as did the 10x zoom capability of his Panasonic Lumix DMZ-TZ100 camera.

"I took a trip up to the summit to see the conditions up there," the amateur snapper says.

"Basically all of Snowdonia was clearly visible to the naked eye, from Holyhead to the Llyn Peninsula, and even the Isle of Man!

"I have seen Snowdon before from this location several times, but never with this level of detail... and certainly not with snow on it.

"It also appears to rise directly from the water even though it is a good bit inland, as it just dominates everything else in the foreground."

He took several shots, "this one being the best of them", Niall says.

He "pretty much zoomed in to the max" and the only processing used, he has assured us, was some slight sharpening of edges.

"It was just one of those rare, clear days."

Since sharing the photo on Instagram (@ncarroll22) and Facebook, it has begun to go viral - with one Twitter user's post gaining over 27,000 likes in the space of 24 hours.

Niall has even been interviewed about the photo by the North Wales Chronicle.

"I have been overwhelmed with the amazing response it has got so far," he says.

Meanwhile, other social media users have been sharing photos taken in the other direction, with silhouettes of the Wicklow Mountains visible in images captured from Wales.

Online Editors