'I thought it must be a joke' - huge insurance bill hike forces closure of adventure park

Squirrel’s Scramble in Co Wicklow saw its quote jump from €26,000 to €88,000 in a single year

Chris Lang, Brian Merriman and Rob Slattery at Squirrel's Scramble in May. Expand

Chris Lang, Brian Merriman and Rob Slattery at Squirrel's Scramble in May.

Mary Fogarty

Squirrel’s Scramble tree adventure park in Bray, Co Wicklow has been forced to close after receiving an insurance quote of €88,000.

I was stunned when I saw the sum," co-founder Chris Lang told the Bray People. "I couldn’t really believe it and thought it must be a joke.”

As recently as 2017, the annual insurance bill for Squirrel’s Scramble was €3,000, a not insignificant but manageable sum.

