'I thought it must be a joke' - huge insurance bill hike forces closure of adventure park

Squirrel’s Scramble tree adventure park in Bray, Co Wicklow has been forced to close after receiving an insurance quote of €88,000.

“I was stunned when I saw the sum," co-founder Chris Lang told the Bray People. "I couldn’t really believe it and thought it must be a joke.”

As recently as 2017, the annual insurance bill for Squirrel’s Scramble was €3,000, a not insignificant but manageable sum.

Last year’s insurance was €26,000.

“We’re still paying off a loan for that,” Mr Lang said, adding that while moderate increases would be expected, the amount has now skyrocketed.

“We’ve been asked for €88,000 and it’s just not feasible for a small business. We don’t generate huge profits, just enough to pay the people working here.”

He knew it would be more expensive, Lang said, but didn’t expect it to be so high that it would put them out of business.

“This amount is a 230pc increase,” he said.

Insurance providers, Mr Lang said, have told them that’s what they need to cover risk, because of huge payouts being made.

Squirrel's Scramble is an adventure park set on the grounds of Kilruddery House & Gardens, just outside Bray, and features high-ropes, zip-lines and other activities. It employs 20 during its season.

When Mr Lang and his wife Anthea founded the business in 2014, they could not have imagined such a large expense coming their way, he said. While a business gets bigger, premiums may be linked to increasing turnover.

“Now it seems like the premium is being pulled out of a hat,” he said.

Mr Lang remains hopeful that a solution can be found which will allow Squirrel’s Scramble to re-open either immediately and until the end of the season, or at least for the start of the season next spring.

“It depends on whether we can get realistic insurance,” he said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, a TD for Wicklow, said: “Protecting our SME sector from the pressure of rising insurance costs which is in part driven by a claims culture is something this Government is committed to tackling.

“It’s appalling that a popular and successful local amenity like Squirrel’s Scramble is being forced to close because of factors outside their control.

“We will look at concrete steps that can be taken to help them and businesses like them to keep their doors open.”

Minister Donnelly said that he has spoken with Minister for State at the Department of Finance with responsibility for Insurance Sean Fleming, and asked him to meet with the owners of Squirrel's Scramble.

“He has agreed to do that and see what steps can be taken to try and help protect businesses like theirs," he said.

“I know one thing the owners have said would be extremely helpful would be the legal strengthening of indemnity forms and attract more competition into the Irish market.”

The Langs are now calling for insurance reform in Irish legislation. “There is also less competition in the insurance business and not enough underwriters willing to underwrite the risk,” said Chris.

Their call is for changes to the Civil Liability Act, strengthening waivers signed by customers. Duty of care for safety would be shared and not solely placed on businesses.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady said that responsibility for the forced closure of Squirrel’s Scramble lies with the government.

“We have three government TDs in this county, who are sitting on their hands as small vibrant businesses are being crippled by insurance sharks,” he said.

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats also spoke in the Dáil about Squirrel's Scramble this week, citing "an absolute dysfunction" in the Irish insurance market.

Mr Lang said that Squirrel's Scramble has been receiving huge levels of support locally, and that the centre is of great benefit to the community: “It’s healthy, safe, outdoors, and gets kids away from screens.”

He doesn’t want to blame the insurance industry alone, he added: “Claims are being so willingly accepted by Irish courts and payouts are so high."

He said that common sense must be applied when walking around woodlands. Payouts have been made for people who have had accidental falls when not looking where they are going, not linked to equipment or safety regulations.

“The incentive to go for it is too high. Huge payouts are very tempting."

“We won’t be the last,” he said. “Things are getting tougher for everybody in this industry.”