‘I feel like I got in on a little secret’ – Disney’s Disenchanted stars gush about Ireland in new behind-the-scenes film

"I feel like I got in on a little secret of such an incredible place and I've just fallen in love," says Hollywood star Maya Rudolph.

"It feels like a fairy-tale.”

Rudolph, who plays Malvina in Disney's Disenchanted, is just one of the actors enthusing about her Emerald Isle experience in a short, behind-the-scenes film released by Tourism Ireland.

The film provides an insight into why the Wicklow locations used in the movie, which caused a huge local buzz when it was filmed in the county during the pandemic, won the hearts of the stars.

“It's just breathtakingly beautiful," says actor Patrick Dempsey.

"You see the woods and the fields – and the architecture of all of that is very magical. It really lends itself to a fairy-tale life.”



Disenchanted is a sequel to the box office hit Enchanted, released in 2007.

As well as Dempsey and Rudolph, the musical comedy - now available to stream on Disney+ - features James Marsden, Jayma Mays and Idina Menzel.

It sees Enniskerry double as Monroeville, a fictional suburban town in upstate New York which is magically transformed into Monrolasia, a fantasy and magic-filled version of the town.

An 1850s period house in Greystones, Co Wicklow was another location - for Robert (Dempsey) and Giselle’s (Adams) Monroeville home.

Popular movies and TV shows can inspire up to 35pc of visitors in their choice of destination, Tourism Ireland has said.

It has previously produced short films and other marketing campaigns based around Derry Girls, Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

“The fact that Disenchanted was filmed here is a fantastic coup for Irish tourism," Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said.

"This highly anticipated film is a great way to bring Ireland and, in particular Wicklow, to the attention of viewers around the world."

It plans to share the film on its social media channels in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and Spain.

Filming also took place at the Powerscourt Estate.

"We went from this beautiful village of Enniskerry to beautiful waterfalls in Powerscourt," says producer Barry Josephson.

"Every location was remarkable because there are so many places in Ireland that just look like a fairy-tale as they are!”