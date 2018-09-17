Ryanair passengers are currently unable to check-in for flights or book trips due to issues with the website.

Ryanair passengers are currently unable to check-in for flights or book trips due to issues with the website.

'I can't check-in for my flight' - Ryanair passengers reporting issues with website and app

The website had been "down for maintenance" earlier this afternoon, with passengers being redirected to the app.

Passengers are still reporting issues as they are unable to select a date when booking flights and are having trouble logging onto the app.

Customers who fail to check-in 48 hours before departure with Ryanair face a fine of up to €45.

"Please let us all know what we need to do to check-in. Neither your website or app is working," one disgruntled passenger wrote.

Ryanair's Twitter account assured customers that the firm's IT department "will look into the issue".

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "We experienced a temporary outage earlier this morning, which was quickly resolved and we apologise to customers for this brief disruption."

However, passengers continue to take to social media to report issues with the app and website.

@Ryanair website down and App just doing this when trying to log in to print boarding pass, what is going on pic.twitter.com/5XeNli0pIm — Brian Mohan (@Brianpmohan) September 17, 2018

Trying to check in on the app but it keeps crashing — Gemma Hooper (@gemch) September 17, 2018

Ryanair's website and app has over one billion visits a year, facilitating everything from flight bookings and check-in to sales of "ancillary products" like accommodation and car hire.

The airline has taken its website down for maintenance on a number of pre-planned occasions - for periods of up to ten hours - but has previously issue customers with advance notice.

Read more:

Online Editors