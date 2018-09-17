Travel Travel News

'I can't check-in for my flight' - Ryanair passengers report issues with website and app

Planes at Dublin Airport (Niall Carson/PA)
Michael O'Leary, Chief Executive of Ryanair at the launch of their new App. Photo: Damien Eagers
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ryanair passengers were unable to check-in for flights or book trips due to issues with the website and app earlier today.

The website had been "down for maintenance" earlier this afternoon, with passengers being redirected to the app.

Passengers said they were unable to select a date when booking flights and were having trouble logging onto the app.

Ryanair said the issue has since been resolved and "our website is working normally once again. Apologies for any inconvenience caused".

Ryanair's website and app has over one billion visits a year, facilitating everything from flight bookings and check-in to sales of "ancillary products" like accommodation and car hire.

The airline has taken its website down for maintenance on a number of pre-planned occasions - for periods of up to ten hours - but has previously issue customers with advance notice.

Online Editors

