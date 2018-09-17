Ryanair passengers were unable to check-in for flights or book trips due to issues with the website and app earlier today.

Ryanair passengers were unable to check-in for flights or book trips due to issues with the website and app earlier today.

'I can't check-in for my flight' - Ryanair passengers report issues with website and app

The website had been "down for maintenance" earlier this afternoon, with passengers being redirected to the app.

Passengers said they were unable to select a date when booking flights and were having trouble logging onto the app.

Ryanair said the issue has since been resolved and "our website is working normally once again. Apologies for any inconvenience caused".

@Ryanair website down and App just doing this when trying to log in to print boarding pass, what is going on pic.twitter.com/5XeNli0pIm — Brian Mohan (@Brianpmohan) September 17, 2018

Trying to check in on the app but it keeps crashing — Gemma Hooper (@gemch) September 17, 2018

Ryanair's website and app has over one billion visits a year, facilitating everything from flight bookings and check-in to sales of "ancillary products" like accommodation and car hire.

The airline has taken its website down for maintenance on a number of pre-planned occasions - for periods of up to ten hours - but has previously issue customers with advance notice.

Read more:

Online Editors