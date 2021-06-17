How to take holiday snaps like a professional 

Go to any beloved tourist hotspot and there’s a very good chance you will find a group of people working overtime to capture the moment perfectly.

And no wonder — between the sophistication of smartphones and the lure of Instagram, capturing these trips is every bit as important as actually being on these trips. Whether you want a keepsake for the ages or be the envy of social media, here’s some advice from the professionals — you’ll be surprised how it boosts your travel snaps.

Janet Newenham

Travel journalist/blogger, Journalistontherun.com

“Get up early. Light is best just after sunrise and most people will still be in bed, so I find this is one of the best times of the day to take photos and ensure no one else will be around to ruin your shot.

"This especially applies at popular tourist destinations and often if you get there super early, you might not have to pay an entrance fee.

Janet Newenham on holiday

“Do lots of research beforehand. I understand this isn’t for everyone, but if you’re starting to take photography seriously or just want great pics for the ’Gram, it’s important to research the places you’re going on blogs and YouTube.

"Ensure you don’t need permission to shoot or that the gate won’t be locked, or just gets tips about best angles and the best time of day to get there.

"Charge everything and bring spare batteries. As I travel continuously and there are always new things to shoot each day, one of the biggest mistakes I could make would be to not charge all my cameras, drones and spare batteries each night. Always bring a spare battery for your camera too, even if you don’t think you need it.

“Get some movement in your photos. I think photos with a little movement are much more striking, so flick that hair or wear a flowing dress, or let a colourful scarf be partially caught by the wind.

“Movement really adds something special to travel photos, especially if you’re featuring in them.”

Pol O’Conghaile

Irish Independent Travel Editor (twitter.com/poloconghaile)

“Photography is all about light. Try to shoot without flash, choose soft rather than harsh (e.g. direct sun) light and don’t place people with their backs to the main source of that light. At night, try to get people to stand closer to lights, rather than lurking in shadows.

“Check your photo and go again if needs be. Smartphones do a pretty good job of automatic exposures, but not a perfect one.

Pol Ó Conghaile's shot of the Amalfi Coast

"Help them select what to expose for, or focus on (e.g. a face, a plate of food, or a tree silhouetted against a setting sun), by pressing that point on your screen. If you like the control this offers, play around with manual settings.

“The ‘portrait’ mode on iPhone allows you to keep a subject in focus while blurring the background, which creates really nice people shots. If light and shade are tricky, try the HDR function (High Dynamic Range, which balances dark and light), but don’t rely on it — it can also overcook images and make scenes look strangely fake.

“Also, your photo is a first step, not a final one. Apps like Instagram have in-built editing tools, and the editing tools within the iPhone’s camera app have improved hugely, but it’s worth exploring beyond those pre-set filters — playing with brightness, structure, highlights and shadows.”

Nicola Brady

Freelance travel writer and author of Travel Pennies blog (NicolaBrady.com)

“We’re all critical of photos of ourselves. But if you’re getting someone to take your picture, the best way to get a natural smile is to laugh, even if you’re faking it. Yes, you’re going to look momentarily bonkers. But the picture will be great.

“I once stood in the Ugandan rainforest, watching a gorilla cradle the baby she had birthed just minutes before.

Nicola Brady's picture of a gorilla with her newborn baby

"I was struggling to get even a half decent shot before I reminded myself that it was more important to look with my eyes and absorb this incredible, once-in-a-lifetime moment. Remember that holiday shots are fantastic, but you want to get the memories too.

“If you’re trying to take a photo of a familiar landmark, have a play around with perceptions and reflections. I love getting pictures where a building is reflected in a window, or even a puddle, as I did with the Arc de Triomphe a few years ago.”

Sarah Slattery

Aka The Travel Expert (thetravelexpert.ie)

“Plan your day trips around the weather. The best beaches in the world don’t look like it on a cloudy day. If you are planning on visiting a scenic spot on your travels, check the weather in advance and choose the best day or time for sunshine.

“When you arrive at a scenic spot, patience is vital. Wait until the sun pops out from behind the clouds — it will dramatically enhance the image. If walking in the woods, walk into the shot where the dappled light is.

Sarah Slattery on Achill Island

“If you see something interesting in a food market or a local dressed in traditional clothing, don’t be shy about asking for permission to take their photo. I have always found people are delighted to have their picture taken and are usually very proud of what they do and their culture.”

Mark Condren

Irish Independent photographer

“As a press photographer, the challenge for me is to switch from always thinking of the news element/deadline pressure from the office to being relaxed and taking pictures that are more informal and relaxed when I go on holidays with my wife and three children. This is easier said than done.

Mark Condren's shot of his daughter Emma

“Trying to get children to relax and pose for family photos can be a challenge and especially if they happen to be teenagers. The trick is to try and get everybody to relax and not force people into smiling (no “cheese please!”). For every holiday, always try and end up with a family album, so I always think of a start, middle and end.

“Over the course of the holiday, alternate who takes charge of the camera by giving everyone a chance to be creative and to learn and explore where they are.

A photo by Mark Condren

“I love bringing local characters into pictures, as we have a country full of great characters in Ireland. Most people will be using their phones and which can lead to more quantity than quality. So slow the whole process down.

“Trial and error is often a good way of finding the best picture. Enjoy the holidays. An album with great photographs will bring back happy memories. And ease off on the selfies, folks.”

Brian Barry & Noelle Kelly

Adventure/travel bloggers

(WanderingOn.com)

“The difference between a mediocre photo and an incredible photo is often patience. Instead of stopping for a second to snap and move on, take some time to get the best photo you can.

"Wait for the light to improve, for a gap in the crowd to appear or for the waves to crash and take some time to compose your shot properly.

A picture by Brian Barry and Noelle Kelly

“Photography is supposed to be about being creative and sharing your experience of a destination. While you might want to recreate those ’Gram-inspired shots everybody else is queuing up to take, it’s always more interesting to try different angles and compositions to create a unique image.

“When you’re taking the road less travelled, there might not always be someone around to take your photo for you.

“Rather than relying on others to get a shot of you on top of a mountain or on a remote beach, bring your tripod and get the job done right.”