| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to take holiday snaps like a professional 

Whether you’re creating a family album or getting your Instagram just right, we asked the experts how to take the best pictures without high-end equipment

Mark Condren&rsquo;s shot of his daughter Emma Expand
Janet Newenham on holiday Expand
Sarah Slattery on Achill Island Expand
Pol Ó Conghaile&rsquo;s shot of the Amalfi Coast Expand
Nicola Brady's picture of a gorilla with her newborn baby Expand
A picture by Brian Barry and Noelle Kelly Expand
A photo by Mark Condren Expand
A picture by Brian Barry and Noelle Kelly Expand

Close

Mark Condren&rsquo;s shot of his daughter Emma

Mark Condren’s shot of his daughter Emma

Janet Newenham on holiday

Janet Newenham on holiday

Sarah Slattery on Achill Island

Sarah Slattery on Achill Island

Pol Ó Conghaile&rsquo;s shot of the Amalfi Coast

Pol Ó Conghaile’s shot of the Amalfi Coast

Nicola Brady's picture of a gorilla with her newborn baby

Nicola Brady's picture of a gorilla with her newborn baby

A picture by Brian Barry and Noelle Kelly

A picture by Brian Barry and Noelle Kelly

A photo by Mark Condren

A photo by Mark Condren

A picture by Brian Barry and Noelle Kelly

A picture by Brian Barry and Noelle Kelly

/

Mark Condren’s shot of his daughter Emma

Tanya Sweeney

Go to any beloved tourist hotspot and there’s a very good chance you will find a group of people working overtime to capture the moment perfectly.

And no wonder — between the sophistication of smartphones and the lure of Instagram, capturing these trips is every bit as important as actually being on these trips. Whether you want a keepsake for the ages or be the envy of social media, here’s some advice from the professionals — you’ll be surprised how it boosts your travel snaps.

Janet Newenham

Privacy