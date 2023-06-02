How Dublin Airport is coping with the June Bank Holiday rush

Dublin Airport was extremely busy this morning as thousands of excited airline passengers jetted off for the June bank holiday weekend.

However, there were none of the long queues or chaos that plagued the country’s main airport last summer as it struggled to staff up again following the pandemic.

The airport’s operator, daa, had said this week that the coming days will be among the busiest at the facility since before the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 425,000 passengers due to fly in and out of Dublin.

By Thursday evening, the airport car parks were all fully booked, with daa encouraging flyers to use public transport or to get dropped off by friends and family where possible.

The kids are fierce excited

Taxi was the preferred mode of transport for many passengers who spoke to Independent.ie at the Terminal One’s departures area this morning, including the Keegan family from Lucan, Dublin, who arrived just after 8am.

The family were flying to Cyprus on their first foreign holiday since before the pandemic and the trip coincides with dad Ray’s 50th birthday.

"The kids are fierce excited,” Mr Keegan said.

"We’re going away for 10 days. With Covid and the whole lot, it’s been about five years since we went away. We’ll get up tomorrow morning to my 50th birthday.

"We’re going to watch the Man United match, it’s the FA Cup final, and then after that, it’s the pool [and] snorkelling.”

Mr Keegan said he “hopes” the family will not have too many surprises for him, but his wife Darra and three kids – Sophie (17), Rachel (15) and Conor (9) – said he will have to “wait and see”.

Ms Keegan had the misfortune of breaking her toe earlier this week and arrived at the airport with her foot in a boot.

She said they are meeting her sister and other family members in Cyprus, and all 10 of them will spend the week and half together.

Ms Keegan said they are “really looking forward to” the holiday, while the kids all agreed that the “pool” is where they will spend most of the time.

Darra said she would usually drive to the airport but because of her injury and the demand for car-parking spaces, they opted for a taxi instead.

Another Dublin family, the Heneghans from Blackrock, were also flying to Cyprus.

Mum Iesha said the three children have just finished school for the summer and they are most excited for the “water park”.

We’re here now, I think we just need to get to the bar and have a drink

"Swimming and a bit of sunshine. It’s been a bit cold here, so we need some heat. We did think it would be busier actually. We got a taxi and it dropped us straight here and the bag drop was very easy actually. So, so far, so good,” she said.

Regina Ryan and her group of nine friends were making the final preparations before going through the security checkpoint in Terminal One. The group were travelling to Portugal to celebrate a joint 40th birthday.

“We’re all turning 40 this year so we’re heading off to Portugal, to Lisbon. So, we’re going to have fun. We’re heading off until Monday for the bank holiday,” she said.

“We’ve planned it for a year and half, so a long time. We never thought the day would come."

Ms Ryan said they were not worried about delays at the airport and “more nervous about leaving the kids”.

"We’re here now, I think we just need to get to the bar and have a drink.”

Meanwhile, recent college graduate Evelyn Phelan, from Kilkenny, and her two friends were taking a flight to Warsaw, to visit a friend who is studying in the Polish city.

During the visit, they are going to the Orange music festival, and Ms Phelan said top of their list are performances by "Martin Garrix, Ellie Goulding and The 1975”.

The trio had some bad luck ahead of their flight, as they booked it through a third party and incurred some unforeseen charges.

"Our flight is at half 10, we were in a bit of bother there,” Ms Phelan said.

"We paid €55 extra each because we didn’t book with Ryanair. It was devastating. We booked with a third party, so it wouldn’t let us check in online. We had to check in here and pay extra money. Apparently, it happens all the time and we’ll get it back – so they say.”

However, she said they would not let it sour the trip, and before the flight the plan was to enjoy “breakfast and a pint”.

The daa has told holidaymakers that Dublin Airport will be extremely busy this weekend and it has advised passengers to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.