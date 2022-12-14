Hong Kong drops curbs on incoming travellers, scraps Covid app

People arriving in Hong Kong by international flights can immediately visit the city's restaurants, gyms and other venues for the first time in almost three years, with the scrapping of restrictions that barred them from such places for the first three days.

The ending on Wednesday of an amber code that had been previously issued to international arrivals was announced on Tuesday by Chief Executive John Lee.

Arriving people now have no movement restrictions but they need to do a PCR Covid test on arrival and again two days after arriving.

Hong Kong's government also scrapped a mandatory Covid-19 mobile application on Wednesday which was used for people to check in at most venues from gyms and beauty salons to offices.

People will still need to show a photograph or paper record of their COVID-19 vaccines at some venues which require it, the government said.

The news of a further loosening of Covid-19 curbs in the global financial hub, which has trailed most of the world in easing them, may boost resumption of travel and business.

"After arriving in HK, international arrivals don’t have any restrictions. So the same day they step off the aircraft they are free to enter any premises," Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau told a press briefing.

The government's move to scrap its mobility-tracking app, which grants access to restaurants and venues such as gyms, clubs and salons, comes after mainland China dropped the requirement.

Hong Kong's government also said on Tuesday that travellers arriving in the city are free to continue directly to mainland China or Macau as long as they meet the required criteria.

Under previous Covid-19 rules, travellers had to wait three days in the city before continuing to the mainland.

The move comes after China jettisoned some of the world's toughest restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents had slammed Hong Kong's Covid-19 rules, saying they threatened its competitiveness and standing as an international financial centre.

The rules have weighed on Hong Kong's economy since early 2020, speeding up an exodus of businesses, expatriates and local families who departed amid a drive by Beijing to more closely control the former British colony.

Hong Kong closely followed China's zero-Covid policy since 2020 but began gradually easing restrictions in August, cutting mandated hotel quarantine to three days before scrapping it completely in September, more than two-and-a-half years after the virus emerged.

The amber code was the last remaining restriction on arrivals, who will still be subject to a mandatory Covid PCR test on arrival and one more after.

Masks are still mandated across the city, unless exercising.

Group gatherings of more than 12 people are banned, but people can still go to nightclubs and attend banquets where hundreds of people are present.

Health secretary Lo added that infected patients isolating at home would no longer be required to wear an electronic tag restricting them to their residence.