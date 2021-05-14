Holidaymakers’ travel plans in doubt as Portugal extends lockdown

The Portuguese Government has said it is continuing in its present ‘state of calamity’ until the end of May.

Holidaymakers hoping to jet off to Portugal as soon as travel restrictions allow are facing uncertainty after the nation’s government decided to extend its “state of calamity” until at least May 30.

Guidance published on the Portuguese Government’s website on Thursday stated that ministers had approved a move to continue the current level of lockdown.

Thousands of British football fans are hoping to travel to the city of Porto for the all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29.

UEFA previously confirmed that 6,000 tickets would be made available to each of the finalists, with the final capacity limit at the Estadio do Dragao still to be fixed.

According to the BBC, Portuguese Cabinet office minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said in a briefing on Thursday she had “no information to give yet” when asked if restrictions on travel from the UK would soon be lifted.

“Work is going on and as soon as there is a decision it will be announced, but no decision was taken in this cabinet meeting,” she said.

Ms Vieira da Silva said under current plans for the Champions League final, a series of restrictions to British fans would apply.

As well as the limit on ticket sales, fans will have to fly in on charter planes, arriving and leaving “on the same day”, the BBC said.

Ms Vieira da Silva described the plans as “a bubble situation”, with fans passing through a separate zone at the airport and needing a negative coronavirus test before travelling.

During the “state of calamity”, entry to Portugal is only allowed if you are a returning resident, according to information on the FCDO website.

Entry to non-residents is limited to essential purposes from the UK and other non-EU countries, and EU or European Economic Area countries where the case rate is above 150 cases per 100,000 residents.

“Essential purposes” are defined as travelling to live with immediate family members or professional, educational, health or humanitarian reasons.

To enter Portugal, proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken with 72 hours of departure is required.

Those without proof of a negative test can be refused permission to board a flight, or may be forced to quarantine in government-approved accommodation upon arrival.

PA Media