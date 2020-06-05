Holiday Q&A: What countries are open, what is an 'air bridge', and why can't I renew my passport?

"Summer is not yet lost," Leo Varadkar has said.

An Taoiseach's treat is the latest bone thrown to holidaymakers eager to jet off this summer, along with news that Ireland's domestic travel restrictions will lift altogether on June 29.

It caps a week in which Italy became the first European country to reopen to visitors without quarantine - a fact that seemed inconceivable several weeks ago.

Spain, Greece and Portugal are close behind, and the Taoiseach says Ireland will now look to open ‘air bridges’ with countries that have suppressed the virus to a similar extent.

Hard dates, of course, remain a moving target; the thorny issue of Ireland's 14-day quarantine remains, and official advice remains against "non-essential travel".

So where does that leave holidaymakers?

What is an 'air bridge'?

Nope, it's not an engineering marvel in the sky.

Similar to a "safe corridor", an "air bridge" is an agreement between two countries, with coronavirus under control to the same degree, to open up travel between each other.

The EU has encouraged this, and member states are scrambling to build such bridges - in Ireland's case, holiday destinations like Spain, Portugal and France would be seen as early targets.

It's messy work, however, and the Taoiseach says the prospect is "some weeks away and it is far too soon for anyone to book holidays yet."

What are airlines doing?

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus have called for an end to quarantines, and Ryanair is ramping up for "widespread" flights from July 1... with opening prices now down to €39.99 each-way.

Schedules are being loaded, in Ryanair's case, as destinations confirm reopening - to Italy, Portugal, Spain, Greece and Cyprus, for example - though others may of course be cancelled.

Both airlines have also announced a host of protocol changes for passengers, including face coverings, new boarding measures and, in Ryanair's case, a ban on queuing in the aisles for toilets.

Elsewhere, Emirates is bringing back a reduced Dublin-to-Dubai service from June 15, the same day EasyJet will start ramping up its routes, though normal levels of flying are still a long way off.

So... should I book a holiday or not?

Continue working on that lockdown body, but hold off on booking flights.

Following the fast-tracking of Ireland's Roadmap, it will be possible for people to travel freely from June 29.

Technically, that includes our airports.

However, the Department of Foreign Affairs continues to advise against "non-essential travel" until further notice, and a 14-day quarantine awaits anyone arriving into (or back into) Ireland.

Airport screening and health protocols also remain to be worked out... and there is the small matter of public health data on Covid-19 to consider.

For now, my advice remains to wait and see.

As we are witnessing, the situation is fast-moving and messy, and if flights do operate, but official advice remains against non-essential travel, you may not be eligible for refunds nor covered under your travel insurance.

Passport and boarding passes. File photo (Deposit)

Passport and boarding passes. File photo (Deposit)

When can I renew my passport?

Ireland's Passport Service closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, with staff redeployed to other public services - such as contact tracing.

That has left people looking to apply for, or renew, documents in limbo. Limited services are operating for urgent or emergency cases, but a backlog of 36,000 passports has developed.

The Service is now "at an advanced stage of planning for the return to full operation", it says. From next week, in Phase 2 of the Roadmap, processing of non-essential online applications will start.

"The Passport Service has a great deal of experience in dealing with peaks in demand and we believe that we are well-placed to ensure the online service will be meeting its usual turnaround times (of approximately two weeks for simple applications) by Phase 3, in July," it adds.

"We encourage all applicants to apply online."

What countries are opening?

The European Commission has urged members to coordinate, but so far we're seeing a mish-mash of strategies as countries try to reboot travel and tourism while avoiding second waves of Covid-19.

Here are the main movers for holidaymakers.

1. Italy

Isola Bella, Taormina, Sicily. Photo: Deposit

Isola Bella, Taormina, Sicily. Photo: Deposit

Italy reopened to European visitors, without quarantine, on June 3.

Who would have thought it, just a few weeks ago? After strict lockdowns succeeded in suppressing the spread of Covid-19, hotels, beaches, museums, attractions and pools are all now open for business.

Social distancing and health measures are a feature, of course - people must wear a mask in enclosed spaces and on public transport, for example; guests need to keep a one-metre between each other in bars, hotels and restaurants, and 10m2 is allocated to each umbrella on beaches.

The next question... will tourists actually visit?

2. The Canary Islands

La Graciosa, Lanzarote. Photo: Getty

La Graciosa, Lanzarote. Photo: Getty

The Canaries now plan to open to overseas visitors from July 1.

Visitors will not face quarantine, but tests for Covid-19 will be recommended before travel or on arrival this summer, and there will be temperature checks at airports. If a test is taken on the islands, and the result is positive, the individual and their family will be taken into quarantine.

Balancing such health measures - and others like enhanced cleaning, adapted buffets and social distancing on beaches - with relaxing holidays will be key to rescuing the season.

"The Canary Islands will not be a hospital," a determined Cristina Del Río Fresen, Leader of the islands' Global Tourism Safety Lab, said today.

3. Spain

Cape Finisterre lighthouse in Spain. Photo: Deposit

Cape Finisterre lighthouse in Spain. Photo: Deposit

Mainland Spain has made another surprising recovery, with an easing of restrictions underway and plans now to reopen to overseas visitors, without quarantine, from July 1.

It is working on the concept of "safe tourist routes" with other countries.

"We are not competing to be the first to open, but to open with health guarantees and risk-free for tourists," Minister for Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has said.

It's likely that tourism will recover more quickly in areas like the Balearic and Canary Islands, the Basque Country, Murcia and Galicia than more affected zones like Madrid and Barcelona.

4. Portugal

Portugal's Algarve, with the new 'Clean & Safe' stamp (inset)

Portugal's Algarve, with the new 'Clean & Safe' stamp (inset)

Portugal's bathing season officially restarts this weekend, hotels are opening, and waterparks will resume shortly - all with new health and social distancing measures, of course.

Beach sunshades must be three metres apart, for example, masks are mandatory in beach bars or restaurants, and beach-goers must keep a 1.5m distance unless part of the same group.

With no quarantine on entry, Ryanair is now listing a resumption of flights between Dublin and Faro from June 23, with a daily schedule from June 30. Flights from Cork, Kerry, Ireland West and Shannon are scheduled from July, while TAP Portugal will resume its Dublin-Lisbon service from July 3.

Holidaymakers will face temperature screening, but no virus tests.

5. Greece

'Shipwreck Beach' in Zakynthos island Photo: Deposit

'Shipwreck Beach' in Zakynthos island Photo: Deposit

Hugely dependent on tourism, Greece has a relatively low Covid-19 case load (fewer than 3,000), will open two main airports from June 15, and welcome overseas visitors from July 1.

Irish people are among those permitted to travel "without quarantine" from that date, its tourism minister confirmed this week, among a list of more than two dozen other countries.

6. Malta

Valletta skyline at sunset with the Carmelite Church dome and St. Pauls Anglican Cathedral

Valletta skyline at sunset with the Carmelite Church dome and St. Pauls Anglican Cathedral

Commercial flights will resume from July 1.

Ireland is one of the initial destinations from which travel to Malta will be permitted - others include Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

Visitors will face temperature checks and fill in locator forms.

"With the opening of our airport, we can now start to inform our overseas partners and customers, that the time to simply dream is over, and the actual visiting can begin once again," said Deputy CEO Carlo Micallef.

7. France

The Louvre Pyramid at dusk in Paris. Photo: Deposit

The Louvre Pyramid at dusk in Paris. Photo: Deposit

A whopping €18bn plan to reboot French tourism is in play, with cafés and restaurants reopening from May 25, beaches and parks open to locals from June 2, and French permitted to go on holiday from July… provided the virus situation doesn't deteriorate.

However, a 14-day quarantine for overseas visitors is likely to remain to the end of emergency measures on July 24, but hotel and tourism professionals have committed to guaranteeing "a full refund" in the event of cancelled reservations linked to Covid-19. That’s likely to encourage travel.

8. Iceland

Iceland's ring Road, as featured in Remarkable Road Trips by Colin Salter (Pavilion Books).

Iceland's ring Road, as featured in Remarkable Road Trips by Colin Salter (Pavilion Books).

High prices make it a once-in-a-lifetime holiday for most, but Iceland moved swiftly to contain coronavirus - and quickly curbed the spread, thanks in part to a tiny population of just 364,000.

It plans to reopen borders to tourists by June 15 - with visitors offered the option of a free coronavirus test on arrival, or a spell in quarantine.

What about other countries?

Cyprus plans to reopen its airports from June 9, and both Germany and Belgium plan to reopen borders to all EU states from June 15.

NB: All information subject to change.