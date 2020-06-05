| 9.3°C Dublin

Holiday Q&A: What countries are open, what is an 'air bridge', and why can't I renew my passport?

Italy is open, Ryanair is ready for take-off, and Ireland's Roadmap is being fast-tracked. So where does that leave holidaymakers this summer?

Sa Coma in Majorca, Spain Expand

Sa Coma in Majorca, Spain

Pól Ó Conghaile

"Summer is not yet lost," Leo Varadkar has said.

An Taoiseach's treat is the latest bone thrown to holidaymakers eager to jet off this summer, along with news that Ireland's domestic travel restrictions will lift altogether on June 29.

It caps a week in which Italy became the first European country to reopen to visitors without quarantine - a fact that seemed inconceivable several weeks ago.