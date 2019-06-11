Holiday chaos fears rise over unmanned e-gates

Fears of peak holiday season chaos at Dublin Airport are mounting after passengers complained e-gates designed to speed up passport queues are regularly unmanned.

Recent scenes of gridlock at passport control over the June bank holiday have sparked concern they may be a taste of things to come.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan relaunched the airport's e-gates the same weekend as passengers suffered major delays. There are serious concerns they will make little difference without adequate staffing.

Numerous people have tweeted the e-gates are often closed.

However, a Justice Department spokesperson denied there are staffing issues at the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service, which mans the booths and monitors the e-gates. Space and layout are also big issues at Terminal 1.

The department spokesperson admitted delays "can be as a result of non-EU queues backing up and preventing access to the EU lanes for passengers".

Plans are under way to remedy this by extending the area, but it is unclear when building will be completed.

