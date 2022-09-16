Heathrow Airport cancels 200 flights to avoid noise during funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II – including eight by Aer Lingus

About 35,000 passengers due to fly to and from Heathrow airport on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are learning that their flights have been cancelled or re-timed.

Around 200 flights are expected to be grounded, the vast majority on Monday, including eight Aer Lingus flights: three round-trips from Dublin to Heathrow and one from Belfast City.

It follows the cancellation of hundreds of flights, including services by Ryanair and Aer Lingus, after French air traffic controllers said they would strike today.

Aircraft movements at the UK’s busiest airport will be halted from 11.40am to 12.10pm on Monday, around the two-minute silence to honour the late Queen.

Between 1.45pm and 2.20pm, no arrivals will be allowed during the procession of Her Majesty’s hearse.

Departures will be more significantly affected. Between 3.05pm and 4.45pm, no departures will be permitted. Normally 68 flights would take off during this spell.

Read More

The corresponding inbound flights will also be grounded.

From 4.45pm, flight paths will be diverted around Windsor Castle to minimise noise during the private family service and interment.

Around 15 per cent of Heathrow’s schedule will be altered, which is equivalent to a moderate weather event.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “As a mark of respect, operations to and from the airport will be subject to appropriate changes in order to avoid noise disruption at certain locations at specific times on Monday.

“In order to observe these moments on Monday, airlines will need to adjust their schedules accordingly, which will mean some changes to flights.

“Passengers affected by these changes will be contacted directly by their airlines about their travel plans and the options available to them.

“We apologise in advance for the inconvenience some passengers will experience as a result of these exceptional circumstances.”

Aer Lingus apologised for the inconvenience to its passengers, and said affected passengers could change their flight booking free of charge.

"As the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen is taking place on Monday, September 19, we have had to make some changes to our London Heathrow operation,” it said.

“Due to the large number of flights we operate into London Heathrow, we have been able to re-accommodate all customers with alternative same-day Aer Lingus flights, resulting in minimal disruption to their travel plans.

"Customers impacted have received direct communication from Aer Lingus.”

British Airways is expected to make around half the cancellations, with the bulk affecting flights to and from Europe.

Long-haul links, and those to airports in the UK, will be protected as far as possible. A number of flights will be rescheduled.

A BA spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral, we have reduced our schedule and re-timed some flights at Heathrow to ensure the skies are quiet at certain moments on Monday 19 September.

“Our thoughts remain with the royal family and the nation.”

Virgin Atlantic has cancelled four US flights to and from Heathrow and moved one more several hours earlier.

Winds from the west are predicted for Monday. Typically aircraft would approach Heathrow on a flight path just to the south of Westminster, creating significant noise.

Additional airport disruption is possible due to the movement of flights carrying heads of state, in particular US president Joe Biden.

Heathrow has said non-essential shops will be closed on Monday.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile