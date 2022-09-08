Halloween horror experience with ‘demonic clowns’ set for historic Dublin City Market

If demonic clowns, “creepy children” and a cannibals’ playground sound like your idea of a good time, you may want to hit Dublin City Market this Halloween.

The Nightmare Realm, previously held in the RDS and visited by fright fans including Brooklyn Beckham, Little Mix and Chloe Moretz, is doubling in size to 6,000sqm as it relocates to the iconic fruit and vegetable market building in Dublin’s north inner city this year.

The immersive “urban horror” experience promises shocks and scares galore, with a cast of 100 actors, prosthetic and make-up artists, engineers and support staff running the special effects and immersive scenery.

"I started the Realm in 2009 when Halloween wasn’t really a big deal in Ireland,” says Karl O’Connor, who runs the show with his wife Sylvia.

"It’s been like a freight train since, expanding, developing and challenging everyone involved.”

Dublin City Market at St Mary's Lane. Pic: Mark Condren

Dublin City Market at St Mary's Lane. Pic: Mark Condren

The team behind the screams have created the designs, sets, themes and costumes for the experience since 2009, and are experts in “advanced scare tactics”.

This year sees five themed mazes including ‘The Haunted Orphanage’, ‘Cannibals Playground' and ‘Attack of the Clowns’, as well as a festival-style food court and dance stage dubbed ‘Halloween Town’.

The Nightmare Realm runs from October 7 to November 2, with tickets priced from €22 to €36 and an early bird offer of 15pc off (use the code SPOOKY15).

Characters from The Nightmare Realm

Characters from The Nightmare Realm

Dublin’s 130-year-old Fruit & Vegetable Market closed in 2019.

Vendors were moved out of the Victorian building with a refurbishment due to be complete in 2021 – that has since been delayed to at least 2024.

A tender process was launched in August for a design team to detail conservation works needed at the St Mary’s Lane site.

Dublin City Council says redevelopment of the redbrick building is “of the highest importance... not only in securing this landmark building as a market for future generations, but as a focal point in the local community and a catalyst for regeneration in the area”.

In the interim, it is supporting temporary uses including The Nightmare Realm.

'Night Moves' takes place at Dublin City Market on Culture Night 2022 (Sept 23).

'Night Moves' takes place at Dublin City Market on Culture Night 2022 (Sept 23).

“The provision of such a unique attraction to this area of the city and the resulting footfall and animation of the area is most welcome,” said Richard Shakespeare, Assistant City Manager.

Dublin City Market is also the venue for “Night Moves” on Culture Night (September 23).

Produced by DJ and promoter Nialler9 and Totally Dublin, that event will celebrate Dublin’s club culture through DJ performances by the likes of Billy Scurry and Lumo Club, with panel discussions on the future of the city’s nightlife.

The Nightmare Realm’s five macabre mazes

A scene from The Nightmare Realm

A scene from The Nightmare Realm

1. The Haunted Orphanage

“Dark rumours of possession, ghosts and mysterious entities haunt this decrepit ruin that sits surrounded in mystery. It is said the matron of the home still lives here... waiting for her runaway children to come home. What makes them want to escape? Something dark and sinister has awoken and only the brave, or foolhardy dare set foot inside.”

2. The Sewers

“Can you help solve the mystery of little Lucy who went missing back in ’99? The sewers are the last place the town hasn’t searched, as everyone knows that those who go down to the sewers don't always come back the same. Will you brave the damp and dark to discover what really happened? Grab your torch and hard hat...”

3. Cannibals Playground

“No-one is safe in this game of hunter and prey, survive or die. These roaming flesh eaters have surpassed the boundaries of what humans once were. Locked away from society for too long in an abandoned hospital, only the smell of clean meat for the picking gets them riled up. Can you escape in one piece? Or will they have your guts for garters? Only the smartest will survive Cannibals Playground...”

4. Attack of the Clowns

“Rejected from society, these clowns have a frown they can’t turn upside down! Mad at the world for not being taken seriously, they formed a troupe, gathering together to wreak havoc on anyone brave enough to enter their realm. Nothing is ever as it seems in this place. Gather your friends close as you prepare yourselves for an attack of the clowns.”

5. Death Row

“Locked away to rot and await their demise, the prisoners waiting on Death Row have long been forgotten about. Left to their own devices, they’ve managed to escape their rat-infested cells. Now they’re let loose and running riot making up for lost time! Can you try to escape before they realise you aren’t one of them?”

NB: Due to "the frightening nature of the attractions”, the age recommendation is 13+. The Nightmare Realm is wheelchair accessible, but not suitable for mobility scooters. nightmarerealm.ie