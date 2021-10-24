Guide to Ireland’s mountain peaks lands international book award

The book was selected at the Banff Book Contest in Canada for its guidebook award this year.

A guide to Ireland’s highest hundred peaks has won a top award in an international mountain literature contest.

The international jury for the Banff book contest in Canada selected Irish Peaks - a celebration of Ireland’s highest mountains – for its guidebook award this year.

The Banff jury said the book, which chronicle’s Ireland’s highest peaks, was a “wonderful showcase of the rugged beauty of the island of Ireland’s upland landscapes”.

Irish Peaks, which was published by Mountaineering Ireland, the national body for climbers and hillwalkers, last year secured a $2,000 award sponsored by the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides.

The 256-page guidebook is dedicated to the late Joss Lynam, who edited the original Irish Peaks book, published in 1982.

The guide documents 71 hillwalking routes across all of Ireland’s summits and many of its upland areas, taking a sunwise course starting from Ulster and Donegal’s quartzite Errigal around the island.

“Irish Peaks made me want to head for these hills,” Heather Dawe of the 2021 Banff jury said, after the winner was announced.

“This book combines detailed route guides to the highest 101 mountains with incredible photography and comprehensive guides to their natural and hill-walking history,” she said, noting “Ireland is a country where access to the mountains is not a given”.

“This is an inspirational guidebook that will surely entice many hill-goers to further explore these mountains,” Ms Dawe said.

Individual stories, tips, details and images were submitted by Mountaineering Ireland members, and co-ordinated by Alan and Margaret Tees.

The Tees couple described the award as “a reward and acknowledgement for the efforts of the Mountaineering Ireland contributors who stuck with us through the process”.

“We are delighted that the high places in Ireland have achieved the international recognition that they so truly deserve,” the couple said.

Mountaineering Ireland chief executive Murrough McDonagh paid tribute to the project team of Margaret and Alan Tees, Helen Lawless and Michael Byrne of Zest Creative, and the organisation’s members.

He also paid tribute to “the landowners across the island of Ireland, without whose goodwill and tolerance we would be unable to pursue our passion for hillwalking, an activity that is so good for physical and mental wellbeing”.

“It is especially fitting to achieve this success in 2021 as Mountaineering Ireland is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year,” McDonagh said.

The internationally recognised Banff mountain book awards are dedicated to mountain literature in all its forms, with over 20,000 Canadian Dollars awarded annually in eight categories selected by a jury of writers, adventurers and editors.