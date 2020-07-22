| 19.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Green list travel guide: From a country with no airport to a €1,000 round-trip to Greenland, how can you get to the 15 countries?

Monaco is one of the 15 countries on the long-awaited 'green list' Expand

Close

Monaco is one of the 15 countries on the long-awaited 'green list'

Monaco is one of the 15 countries on the long-awaited 'green list'

Monaco is one of the 15 countries on the long-awaited 'green list'

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

THE green-list chaos can really be summed up by the fact that one of the 15 countries which features doesn’t even have an airport.

Some of the other countries, like San Marino, will be familiar to Irish soccer fans from obscure European qualifiers - and aren’t easy or cheap to get to.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney accepted that the green list is “confusing”, which is perhaps an understatement.

Related Content