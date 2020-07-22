THE green-list chaos can really be summed up by the fact that one of the 15 countries which features doesn’t even have an airport.

Some of the other countries, like San Marino, will be familiar to Irish soccer fans from obscure European qualifiers - and aren’t easy or cheap to get to.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney accepted that the green list is “confusing”, which is perhaps an understatement.

So here’s a travel guide which will hopefully help clear up any confusion.

Monaco is on the list, how can I get there?

It will have to be by helicopter - or a six-hour flight which includes a stopover in Paris and a connecting flight to Nice. What’s wrong with that, you ask? Well, Nice happens to be in France, a country that didn’t make it on to the list and is currently seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

The only aviation facility in Monaco is a helipad in the luxurious Monte Carlo. If you want to get there from Nice it will involve using public transport, a taxi or renting a car. Flights to Nice, which is 13km from Monaco, don’t come cheap, either. To fly from Dublin or Cork to Nice with Aer Lingus on Saturday, returning a week later, will set you back around €460.

Can you make connecting flights in countries that are not on the list?

Simon Coveney said there is no need to restrict movements if you make a connecting flight in countries not on the list. It is the final destination which matters. However, this doesn’t mean you can stay in a country not on the green list and then make your way to somewhere which is.

"It’s obviously different if you stay in France for the weekend and then fly on to Monaco," he said. "If you actually leave the airport and then spend some time in a country, then that is the country that determines the risk status."

As disclosed above, you can’t fly to Monaco, or get there by boat as it’s landlocked by France.

How much will a summer holiday in Greenland cost?

If you search flights on Skyscanner, the following comes up: “Cheap flights from Dublin to Greenland for €895”.

So, not that cheap at all. Flights only operate from Dublin once a week. To go there for a week in August will cost €1,286, will take 33 hours to get there and involve three stopovers.

What other countries are on the list and are any of them easily accessible?

San Marino, Gibraltar, Latvia, Slovakia, Greece, Lithuania, Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Malta, Finland, Norway and Italy.

Ryanair is offering round trips to Malta from €116. The company is also chartering flights to Rome, Venice, Naples and Milan from between €60 and €166.

There are also flights available to Rhodes, Athens and Corfu in Greece, but most involve connecting at a UK airport.

If you wish to holiday in San Marino, be prepared for a long trip of between eight and 10 hours. You will need to fly into Italy and then travel by train to Rimini, before bussing it to San Marino, as the country is not accessible by rail.

Most flights from Ireland to Gibraltar will involve an overnight layover in the UK, which is not on the green list.

Irish holidaymakers usually fly directly to Malaga and make their way to the Gibraltar peninsula. However, Malaga is in Spain, which is also not on the green list.

The Government said earlier this week that the safest thing to do is not to travel - I’m so confused.

Aren’t we all. The Department of Foreign Affairs' travel advice for countries on the green list has now been downgraded from "avoid non-essential travel" to take "normal precautions". Nphet is still encouraging people to holiday at home.

What’s the difference between the red list and green list?

Red-list countries are countries which have high levels of Covid-19, such as Spain and the UK. People arriving from these countries will be required to quarantine in Ireland for 14 days after arrival, unlike visitors from green-list countries.

Minister Coveney today said that passengers from so-called red-list countries may be required to provide a certificate showing they have tested negative for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours before they are permitted to board a plane to Ireland.