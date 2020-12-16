‘Green Button’ campaign to attract visitors to Ireland as expert predicts holiday ‘arms race’ in 2021

A ‘GREEN Button’ campaign is being prepared for possible launch around St Patrick’s Day. It will encourage overseas visitors to switch from dreaming about holidays in Ireland to actively booking them.

"It will be about immediacy, about pushing the green button and booking your holiday to Ireland,” explained Niall Gibbons, Tourism Ireland’s CEO, at a ‘Ready for Recovery’ event outlining the marketing organisation’s plans for 2021.

Though Covid-19 continues to surge, vaccines are on the way and Tourism Ireland has a three-phase plan to restart, rebuild “and ultimately redesign” tourism as a sustainable industry in the years ahead, it says.

Among its plans for 2021 are a new, €3m video campaign (‘Let’s Get Back to Ireland’), a Global Greening featuring over 500 iconic sites, and a focus on “luxury and high net-worth” visitors.

The restart campaign will begin “when the time is right”, Mr Gibbons said – “fingers crossed, in Quarter 2”. Of course that depends on the progress of the pandemic, vaccine roll-outs and factors like the return of air connectivity.

Tourism Ireland has carried out consumer research in key markets throughout the year, with safety, vaccinations and travel restrictions emerging as key concerns for holidaymakers. People see summer 2021 as the first international travel window, the research shows, but peace of mind is critical.

“Our research is telling us people want to travel to places they are familiar with, to go to where they’ve been before, to see friends and family,” Mr Gibbons said.

They feel comfortable with the thought of visiting Ireland, even with social distancing in place, he added.

“One thing we know for sure is that people are bursting to get out there and travel again, and it’s important we keep Ireland at the front of their minds.”

Speakers at the event included Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, Northern Ireland’s Economic Minister Diane Dodds, and UK travel expert Simon Calder.

"There is going to be an arms race breaking out from December 26,” Mr Calder predicted, as tour operators and airlines launch deals and destinations begin competing to attract visitors again.

But the pent-up demand for travel “comes with conditions”, he warned. For holidaymakers, 2020 was a year of cancelled holiday, and travel and refund chaos. “They are so uncertain. They want to know that their trips are going ahead.”

“Ireland is well-placed to come out of this crisis in good shape,” Mr Calder added, describing the St Patrick’s Day campaign plan as “absolutely perfect” if vaccines roll out as projected.

“It looks as though the timing is on Ireland’s side... it's not going to be anything like 2019, but within a few years, it will be.”

Looking back, Mr Gibbons said 2015 to 2019 had been “a golden age for tourism”. 2020 brought the crisis of a lifetime, and was largely about “keeping the lights on” for Irish tourism – with a #FillYourHeartWithIreland campaign and half-a-billion Facebook impressions among other efforts.

There is hope for 2021, he concluded, but also huge challenges (not least, the prospect of Brexit).

"Next year, I can tell you, is a year of survival,” he said.

Online Editors