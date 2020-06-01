Greece set to open for Irish visitors after travel ban U-turn

An employee wearing a protective mask, leaves a menu on a table at the beach bar of the Divani Apollon Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Athens, Greece. Photo: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Irish people are among those permitted to travel to Greece "without quarantine", its tourism minister confirmed yesterday amid a Europe-wide scramble to salvage the crucial summer holiday season.

Last week, Greece appeared to slap a nationwide ban on flights from here after leaving Ireland off its "white list" of 29 nations with better-than-­average Covid-19 infection records.

But yesterday, it said this had been a "misunderstanding" and Irish holidaymakers will be allowed to visit as early as mid-June. However, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is still advising against all non-essential travel overseas until further notice.

Greece has pledged to "welcome the world" from June 15, when it will resume flights to its two main airports, Athens and Thessaloniki. Others will be reopened to international flights from July 1.

During this "bridge phase", it will also accept travellers from airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick deemed high risk by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, but they will be subject to systematic testing and possible quarantine.

The EASA "blacklist" contains 13 British airports, including Stansted and Manchester, but none in Ireland.

"Tourists originating from airports listed on EASA are obliged to be tested once they land in Greece and remain at a designated hotel for one day," said Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis.

"If the test turns out negative, these visitors will then be obliged to observe a seven-day quarantine. If their sample is positive, they will remain in a 14-day quarantine, and their health will be monitored."

Passengers flying to Greece from Ireland and other exempted countries would be subject only to random testing and would not have to undergo any form of quarantine unless they tested positive for the virus, he confirmed.

Although major UK airports are on the EASA list, several smaller ones are in the clear, including London Southend, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Mr Theoharis said the EASA list would be renewed weekly in the run-up to flights resuming on June 15.

"I would consider it a positive step if at some point the UK lifted the restrictions on visitors returning from Greece to the UK," he added.

As tourism accounts for a quarter of its GDP, Greece is desperate to reopen after containing the pandemic with early draconian restrictions.

Yesterday, it authorised year-round hotels to reopen, although many chose not to, citing low bookings. Primary schools were reopened, as were public swimming pools, campsites, wedding reception services, tattoo parlours and dating agencies.

Elsewhere in Europe, France's bars, cafés and restaurants are due to reopen today after three months' closure. Customers must remain a metre apart and no more than 10 per table. However, venues in Paris can serve only on outside terraces until June 22.

In Italy, the Vatican Museums housing the Sistine Chapel reopened to the public yesterday, as did the Colosseum. Tomorrow, Italians will be allowed to freely move about the country and European visitors will be welcomed without quarantine.

Spain plans to welcome foreign visitors from July 1. In Portugal, beaches in the Algarve will reopen on Saturday, colour-coded by capacity on an app.

Quickest off the mark was Montenegro, Europe's first country to declare itself "coronavirus-free" which started letting in foreign tourists yesterday. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

